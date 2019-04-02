Burlington County high school roundup: April 1

Cade Hunter hit two home runs and knocked in seven runs, as Lenape defeated Seneca 18-2 as high school baseball season began in Burlington County on Monday. Brian Hoversen had four RBIs, hitting two triples and a single for the Indians, who needed just five innings to take the opening day win on the road.

Nick Smolij (1-0) pitched 2-2/3 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits, to earn the win. Josh Willitts went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Golden Eagles.

Rancocas Valley 6, Cinnaminson 5: Amaury Dos Santos hit a game-winning, two-out single in the bottom of the seventh. Tommy Pancheri went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Red Devils, who scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to open the season. Bryce Mangene picked up the win with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Joe Turanckas had two RBIs for the Pirates.

Cherry Hill East 3, Cherokee 1: Andrew Walters doubled to drive in the Chiefs’ lone run in an opening day pitcher’s duel. Starter Nikolas Roesch pitched four scoreless innings for Cherokee.

Cherry Hill West 4, Northern Burlington 0: Andrew Menichelli doubled, and Greyhounds’ starter Joe Horton allowed a single hit over five innings, but Cherry Hill West scored three times in the sixth and seventh innings to take the win.

Trenton Catholic 26, Westampton Tech 4: Rajay Howard drove in two runs, and Jamil Kelly and John Williams both went 2-for-3, but the Panthers couldn’t bounce back from a nine-run first inning deficit.