Indians cannot hold fourth-quarter lead on Garnet Valley, dropping a 47-45 decision in a girls basketball Class 6A state quarterfinal game.

NORRISTOWN — It was an ending they couldn’t have seen coming.

Council Rock North took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter of Friday’s PIAA 6A quarterfinal game against District One 6A champion Garnet Valley and looked every bit the part of a team on its way to pulling off a major upset. But the ending didn’t follow the script the Indians had hoped as they watched that lead disappear in a final quarter that saw the Jaguars escape with a 47-45 win in front of a spirited crowd at Norristown High School.

The finish was especially difficult to swallow for the team’s four seniors.

“It’s just heartbreaking because I’ve played with these kids all my life,” Rock North senior Sydney Blum said, making no attempt to hide the raw emotions she was feeling. “The fact that this is my last game ever playing with all of them together is just the saddest moment.”

There was nothing to suggest there would be such a cruel ending after an 18-8 third-quarter tear by the Indians that turned a 28-25 halftime deficit into a 43-36 advantage. The Indians, however, managed just two points in the final quarter — both at the foul line.

“I think we panicked,” Blum said. “We haven’t really played many games where it was this close.”

The Jaguars (28-1) led by one at the end of one quarter and stretched that lead to seven in the second. A length-of-the-court pass from Camryn Polinsky to Dana Bandurick for a basket at the buzzer made it a three-point game at the intermission.

The Indians (21-7, 10-2 SOL) carried that momentum into the third quarter when their shots began falling. Back-to-back threes by Olivia Boyle and Blum to open the frame put the Indians on top 31-28. They led 37-30 when Bandurick found Abby Jones for an easy bucket down low. It was still a seven-point game when Bandurick buried a pair of foul shots with 4.3 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Then came a fourth quarter that saw nothing go the Indians’ way. A 3-point shot to take the lead in the game's closing seconds fell short.

“When you’re up by eight in the fourth quarter, you expect to win the game,” Rock North coach Lou Palkovics said. “I’ve known these four seniors since they were in fourth grade coming to camp. That’s the tough part to take — not having another week with these kids is harder than losing the game.”

The Indians bid farewell to seniors Polinsky, Blum, Boyle and Bandurick, the heart and soul of this year’s squad.

“I love the seniors,” junior Anna Cairone said. “They all felt like family to me. I’m going to miss playing with them and watching them play together because they have such good chemistry. It was just an honor to be playing with them.”