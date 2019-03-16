The Galloping Ghosts scored just 11 second-half points in a season-ending loss to Upper Dublin in a PIAA Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinal game.

BENSALEM — Abington held a four-point lead at halftime.

The Galloping Ghosts weren't exactly playing their game. Aside from Kassondra Brown, they weren't getting much offense and they weren't turning Upper Dublin over defensively, but they still led by four points at the half.

Things got worse, however. Much worse.

Upper Dublin, the defending state champ, held Abington to 11 second-half points and eliminated coach Dan Marsh's squad 41-31 in a PIAA Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinal played at Bensalem High School on Friday night.

"I really didn't think this game was going to go this way tonight," Marsh said. "I thought this was a team of destiny."

Abington and Upper Dublin played three times prior to Friday, with the Ghosts winning two of those games. A year ago, in the state semifinals, the Flying Cardinals eliminated the Ghosts in the quarterfinals 36-31.

"I'm so disappointed for them," Marsh said "This is the most successful senior class in school history. They tied a school record with 26 wins (and) they won the SOL (tournament) for the first time.

"I feel bad for them. I thought we had a chance to rewrite history, but unfortunately, it was the pretty much the same game as last year."

Brown, who will play Division I college basketball at Rhode Island next year, scored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The remainder of the team, however, finished 4-for-24 from the field and ended up just 3-for-17 from 3-point range.

"(Upper Dublin is) a good team," Brown said. "But we never back down in a game. We just couldn't hit a shot."

In the critical third quarter, after she made an early bucket, Abington couldn't find a way to get Brown the ball down low. And that would be the team's only field goal of the quarter, as it missed eight straight shots.

The Cardinals outscored the Ghosts 11-2 in the third and took over the game.

"(Upper Dublin coach Morgan Funsten) made a good adjustment at halftime," Marsh said. "A lot of our entry passes were from Cam (Lexow) and he put (Jackie) Vargas on her and she made that pass tough. It was a good adjustment. It was very smart to make that switch."

Three times Abington (24-5) pulled within four in the fourth quarter, as Miranda Liebtag hit a 3-pointer and Brown scored twice in the paint, but it couldn't get closer. A 3-pointer by Upper Dublin's Dayna Balasa made it 38-31 and proved to be the dagger.

Upper Dublin (25-4) advances to play District Seven's Peters Township in a semifinal game on Monday. The Cardinals were led by Vargas' 14 points, while Balasa had 10 points and Sarah Eskew added eight.