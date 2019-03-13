Corry graduate finishes with school-record time in D-II prelims in Indianapolis

Gannon junior Brent Benedict set a school record in the preliminary round before finishing 16th in a 50-yard freestyle final at the NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships in Indianapolis.

Benedict, a Corry graduate, set the school record with a time of 20.27 seconds in the prelims and clocked a time of 20.53 seconds in the finals.

Benedict has qualified for three other events this weekend. He is eligible to swim in the 100-yard butterfly on Thursday, and can also compete in the 100 freestyle and 200 backstroke on Saturday.

Edinboro junior Katelyn Kopacko finished 21st in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.47 as she concluded her season.