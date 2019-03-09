East Stroudsburg brings strong pressure defense into matchup

The Mercyhurst men's basketball team has handled pressure throughout the PSAC tournament.

The Lakers held off upset-minded Seton Hill in the first round after the Griffins trailed by just one point at halftime.

Mercyhurst then went on the road to knock off a talented Slippery Rock team in the quarterfinals despite several comeback attempts by The Rock in a tension-filled atmosphere.

The Lakers (22-6) will have to handle even more pressure from defending PSAC champion East Stroudsburg (21-6) in the PSAC semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. on the campus of Indiana (Pa.).

“They put it to us at their place earlier this season, and we can't turn the ball over,” said Mercyhurst coach Gary Manchel. “They pressure you on defense and have plenty of size with three all-league guys. They won the East division and are fifth in the region. For us to be successful, we can't turn the ball over, and we have to limit their possessions in transition to make it a halfcourt game. If we play as tough as we've been playing this week, we'll give ourselves a chance.”

East Stroudsburg has developed a suffocating, and at times overwhelming, style of play to create turnovers and get into transition quickly for easy layups.

The Warriors easily lead the PSAC in turnover margin at 5.7 per game, which ranks sixth in all of Division II. Their style of play has led to 87.7 points per game, which also leads the PSAC and ranks 11th in the country.

Jakwan Jones, a 6-foot guard, has 76 steals this season and was named the PSAC East defensive player of the year. He leads the PSAC with 2.8 steals per game and is fourth in Division II.

Another big part of East Stroudsburg's success is rebounding. Josh Williams, a 6-foot 7-inch forward, and PSAC East freshman of the year Ryan Smith, a 6-10 forward, have been a force in the paint. Williams is averaging 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and was named to the PSAC East first team, while Smith is averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and is on the second team.

“We're an undersized team for sure, but it all comes down to effort in the post,” said Mercyhurst leading rebounder Patrick Smith, a 6-5 senior. “We have to get into position and beat them to their spots to push them off their spots. That's a big key for us. We have to get into position and not let them get comfortable.”

Mercyhurst has out-rebounded its opponent 19 times this season, including the past four games. When East Stroudsburg beat the Lakers 78-61 back on Dec. 1, the Warriors won the rebounding battle 34-25, including 24 defensive rebounds to limit Mercyhurst to six second-chance points.

Mercyhurst also turned the ball over 18 times against the Warriors, which led to 22 points.

“I think we're a better team since December, but you can also assume that they are as well,” Manchel said. “They didn't have Ryan Smith against us because of the flu and still beat us by 17 points. I think we are the only team of the four in the semifinals that is still fighting for an NCAA tournament bid, so we have to come to play and play hard.”

Notes: The latest Atlantic Region rankings were released Wednesday, but they only take into account games through Sunday. IUP is No. 1 and could host the regional next week, while West Liberty is second and Virginia State is No. 3. West Liberty started its run at the MEC championship Friday in the quarterfinals, while Virginia State has already wrapped up the CIAA championship. Fairmont State is No. 4, followed by East Stroudsburg at 5, Shippensburg at 6, West Chester at 7 and Mercyhurst at 8. Slippery Rock was No. 10 and is likely out with Notre Dame (Ohio) at No. 9. The top eight teams earn an NCAA tournament bid, including the three conference champions and five at-large teams. Mercyhurst needs a top seed like West Liberty or Fairmont to win the MEC to avoid an unranked team from grabbing an automatic tournament bid. The Division II selection show is set for Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

