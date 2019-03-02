Erie welcomes Sarnia, London this weekend in hopes of closing gap for final Western Conference playoff spot.

OTTERS WATCH

• Saturday — Sarnia Sting (25-29-5-2) at Erie Otters (24-31-3-1), 7 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.

• Sunday — London Knights (41-12-6-1) at Erie Otters, 4 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.

On the air: WRIE-AM/1260 and FM/96.3 (radio broadcast), www.ottershockey.com (live stream).

What to watch: The race for the final Western Conference playoff spot has become more like a trot, with neither Erie nor Windsor able to take control. Entering Friday night's games, the Spitfires had a three-point lead but had dropped three straight games, enabling the Otters to go 1-1-1 and still pick up ground. When the Otters take the ice Saturday they will have 10 games remaining, while Windsor will have only seven left.

Sarnia, which visits EIA Saturday, sits in seventh place in the conference standings after dropping six of its past eight games. That skid has dragged the Sting back in the playoff chase, as an Otters victory in regulation Saturday will bring them within three points, with Erie holding two games in hand. Sarnia leads the season series 2 games to 1, winning 10-4 and 3-2 at home while dropping a 4-3 overtime decision in Erie on Jan. 6. Hugo Leufvenius (34-38-72) leads Sarnia in scoring, while rookie Ethan Langevin (15-14-3-0, 3.76) has become the No. 1 goaltender.

The Otters face a much tougher task Sunday when the powerful Knights come back to Erie just two weeks after battering the Otters 8-5 at EIA. London, which has been at or near the top of the Western Conference standings all season long, has won four of five meetings between the clubs and has scored 30 goals in the five matchups. Overage center Kevin Hancock, acquired in a trade with Owen Sound in January, is tied for third in the league with 99 points while No. 1 goalie Joseph Raaymakers is fifth in the OHL in wins (29) and goals-against average (2.80). Erie might catch a break with the scheduling here, as London will be playing its third game in less than 72 hours.

Center Gera Poddubnyi (25-28-53) and right wing Chad Yetman (19-32-51) lead Erie in scoring, while Daniel Murphy (20-20-1-1, 3.74) is the top goalie.

Up next: at Niagara, Thursday, 7 p.m.