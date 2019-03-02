4 championship games, 3 third-place games on schedule Saturday

Class 1A championship

Kennedy Catholic vs. Farrell

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Mercer High School

Records: Kennedy Catholic 16-6; Farrell 7-15

How they got there: Kennedy Catholic is the Region 1 automatic; Farrell is an at-large team.

District 10 championships: Kennedy Catholic 24; Farrell 3

Outlook: Kennedy Catholic is looking for its ninth straight District 10 championship, while Farrell's last D-10 title was in 2010. In fact, Kennedy Catholic or Farrell have won every D-10 Class 1A title since 2005. The Golden Eagles swept the Steelers in Region 1 play this season. Malia Magestro, who is second in District 10 with 28.8 points per game, scored 31 points and Bellah DiNardo had 18 in a 63-33 win on Jan. 14 and Magestro had 24 points and DiNardo had 13 in a 55-48 win on Feb. 11. DiNardo is averaging 12.6 points per game for Kennedy. ... Kyra Crosby is averaging 11.1 points per game and Pierra Parker is scoring 9.8 ppg for Farrell.

What's at stake: The winner plays either West Greene or Rochester in the PIAA first round.

Class 2A championship

West Middlesex vs. Maplewood

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: West Middlesex 21-3; Maplewood 17-8

How they got there: West Middlesex defeated Cambridge Springs 75-49, and Maplewood defeated Saegertown 73-48 in the District 10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: West Middlesex 3; Maplewood 0

Outlook: West Middlesex won its first District 10 championship in program history in 2016 and has won every Class 2A title since then, while Maplewood is looking for its first D-10 championship. MaKennah White is one of the top scorers in District 10 with 21.9 points per game for the Big Reds, while freshman guard Emily Anthony and Grace Mild are each scoring 8.8 points per game. ...Isabelle Snyder leads Maplewood with 15.8 points per game followed by Jordan Roser with 12.2 ppg and Izzy Eimer with 6.8 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays Winchester Thurston and the loser plays Bishop Canevin in the PIAA first round.

Class 2A third-place game

Cambridge Springs vs. Saegertown

Saturday, 1 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Cambridge Springs 19-5; Saegertown 13-12

How they got there: Cambridge Springs lost to West Middlesex 75-49, and Saegertown lost to Maplewood 73-48 in the District 10 semifinals.

Outlook: Cambridge Springs had a four-game winning streak snapped in the semifinals against West Middlesex. The Blue Devils swept Saegertown in Region 2 play this season. Abby Wescott had 22 points and Julia Mailliard had 12 in a 51-29 win on Jan. 5, and Wescott had 22 points, Ashton Hoover had 14 and Rachel Swanson and Mailliard had 10 apiece in a 64-32 win on Feb. 4. ... Hoover leads Cambridge Springs with 12.8 points per game, followed by Wescott (11.8) and Mailliard (11.2). Carlie Schlosser leads Saegertown with 10.6 points per game, while Ava Jones is scoring 8.8 ppg and Katelyn Young is adding 8.7 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Kane or A-C Valley and the loser plays either Kane or A-C Valley in the PIAA first round.

Class 3A championship

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Fairview

Saturday, 1 p.m., Hagerty Family Events Center

Records: Mercyhurst Prep 19-5; Fairview 18-5

How they got there: Mercyhurst Prep defeated Lakeview 59-16, and Fairview defeated Greenville 43-37 in the District 10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: Mercyhurst Prep 12; Fairview 0

Outlook: Mercyhurst Prep has had plenty of success winning District 10 championships and is looking for its first title since 2011, while Fairview is making history by playing in its first D-10 championship game in the history of its girls program. Mercyhurst Prep swept Fairview in Region 3 play this season as the Lakers won the Region 3 title. Miranda Bly scored 14 points and Megan Spizarny had seven in a 49-18 win over Fairview on Dec. 18, and Emily Thompson had 10 points and Mercyhurst University recruit Jillian Spano and Bly had eight apiece in a 39-21 win on Jan. 24. Thompson leads Mercyhurst Prep with 9.3 points per game, while Bly is scoring 9.2 ppg. ... Ashley McCall leads Fairview with 11.1 points per game and is one of two seniors on the roster. Georgia Nicewonger is the other senior with 5.7 points per game, while Madison Reisenauer is averaging 9 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Washington or Beaver, and the loser plays either Avonworth or South Park in the PIAA first round.

Class 3A third-place game

Lakeview vs. Greenville

Saturday, 1 p.m., Mercer High School

Records: Lakeview 16-8; Greenville 19-5

How they got there: Lakeview lost to Mercyhurst Prep 59-16, and Greenville lost to Fairview 43-37 in the District 10 semifinals.

Outlook: Greenville was on a nine-game winning streak before running into red-hot Fairview in the semifinals. The Trojans swept Lakeview in Region 4 play this season on their way to the Region 4 title. Ellie Kalchthaler had 15 points and Skylar Swartz had 11 in a 42-28 win on Jan. 7, while Nina Cano and Kalchthaler had 19 points apiece and Swartz had 13 in a 59-29 win on Jan. 28. Cano is averaging 14 points per game for Greenville, while Kalchthaler averages 13.8 ppg and Swartz is scoring 10.7 ppg. ... Jensen Troy is scoring 10.1 points per game for Lakeview, followed by Austa Reed with 7.8 ppg and Sarah Cole with 5.3 ppg.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Neshannock or Shady Side Academy in the PIAA first round.

Class 5A championship

Slippery Rock vs. Warren

Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Slippery Rock 19-4; Warren 21-3

How they got there: Slippery Rock defeated Hickory 55-30, and Warren defeated General McLane 57-43 in the District 10 semifinals.

District 10 championships: Slippery Rock 4; Warren 1

Outlook: Slippery Rock defeated Warren in the D-10 semifinals last year on its way to winning the D-10 championship. Warren won its only D-10 title in 2016. The Rockets have won six games in a row since losing at Hickory on Jan. 28. Maryann Ackerman and Mercyhurst University recruit Emma McDermott are averaging 13.7 points per game apiece for the Rockets, while Slippery Rock recruit Hallie Raabe is scoring 11.3 points per game and Anna Kadlubek is scoring 10.5 ppg. Warren has won four in a row since losing a tough road game at Mercyhurst Prep on Feb. 9. ... Gannon recruit Margo Loutzenhiser is the all-time scorer in Warren history and is averaging 20.6 points per game, while freshmen Emma Ruhlman and Riley Childress are scoring 10.7 and 9.8 points per game, respectively.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Penn Hills or Oakland Catholic, and the loser plays Obama Academy in the PIAA first round.

Class 5A third-place game

Hickory vs. General McLane

Saturday, 4 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Hickory 15-8; General McLane 17-7

How they got there: Hickory lost to Slippery Rock 55-30, and General McLane lost to Warren 57-43 in the District 10 semifinals.

Outlook: Hickory pulled off an impressive upset in the quarterfinals by beating Harbor Creek, but the Hornets couldn't knock off Slippery Rock in the semifinals. Isabella DeJulia is scoring 17 points per game this season, while Sydney McKnight is adding 9 ppg and Karrington McKnight is scoring 8.3 ppg. Reanna Daniels has also been a solid contributor in the paint with 6.2 points per game. ... Point Park recruit Sierra Seneta leads General McLane with 13.7 points per game followed by Kendyl McKissock and Hanna Pfeiffer with 8 ppg and Kayle Seidel with 6.9 ppg. The Lancers rolled through Grove City in the quarterfinals and nearly pulled off a comeback against Warren in the semifinals.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Chartiers Valley or Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA first round.

— Tom Reisenweber