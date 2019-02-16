The Indians broke a pair of pool relay records and won five of the eight solo events on the way to the SOL National Conference title.

NEWTOWN — The Indians were intent on doing some redecorating.

In particular, the Council Rock North boys team was looking to spruce up its pool area with some brand new records.

With a dominating 512-point performance in the Suburban One League National Conference boys swimming championships, the Indians did just that. North swept all three relays, while setting a pair of pool records. The Indians won five of the eight individual events as well.

Dominic Edwards was the swimmer of the meet with impressive wins in the individual medley and the breaststroke.

“My IM was a personal best by a few tenths,” Edwards said. “Untapered and unshaved, I’m really happy with that. I’m hoping to double up today in the breast and maybe help set a pool record in the 4-free relay. That would be a really good performance for me.”

The Indians did set records in the medley relay and 400 free relays. Actually the foursome of Edwards, Davis Wojnowich, Zach Birkbeck and Blake Eshelman teamed up for both records. Although they were admittedly not quite in full competition shape they left no doubt in either race.

To put a capper on the performance, Birkbeck won the 200 free, Wojnovich won the butterfly and Eshelman took gold in the 100 free.

“I’m really satisfied with how we swam,” Edwards said. “It should give us good seed times at districts. We’re looking forward to that. We’re going to try to swim some good times and get to states.”

Abington’s Matt Bonnell did his part to brighten up the record board. The Ghosts senior shaved a cool four seconds off his year-old pool record with a blistering 4:30.69 in the 500 free. Bonnell came off the blocks with the lead and quickly put the entire pool in his rear view.

“I just wanted to come out and see where I was,” Bonnell said. “I don’t really like to try to hit specific numbers. Mostly, I plan out my race and try to hit it the best I can and see where that gets me. I just tell myself to keep going. I have to go for it.”

Pennsbury junior Will Deitch found himself in two of the best battles of the day. First he nipped Council Rock South’s Greg Roytman by three-hundredths of a second in the 50 free. Then finished second to Eshelman in the 100 by .44 seconds. Eschelman was third in the 50 by .25 seconds.

“When I made a good turn and got going with my underwater kicks, that’s when I knew it was going well,” Deitch said. “I was really close in the 100, too. I can’t be mad at it. I definitely want to swim a 47 at districts.

“This just adds to the fun, it makes everything more competitive. There’s always great competition here. It fuels me to race faster.”

Roytman didn’t need any extra fuel. He won the backstroke with his brother Jacob right on his heels. In all, 10 backstrokers hit the wall in better than district qualifying time.

“I was hoping for the pool record and just missed it,” Greg Roytman said. “I’m excited to take the energy we had in the pool today to districts. Hopefully, it will get us to states.

“I’m really proud of Jacob. We’ve been working together for the long time on this. I couldn’t be happier. I felt something when we were swimming. I saw the excitement when we finished. I knew it was me and him, 1-2.”