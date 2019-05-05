These ideas will help keep your family entertained for months.

Get out your calendar and plan some things to do that are sure to keep your family entertained.



There are plenty of events and activities to do in Erie that cost nothing at all or have very little cost associated with them and that will keep your kids entertained during the summertime. Here are some we can suggest:



1. Go fishing.



There's a fish-for-free day on May 26, which allows anyone to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways without a fishing license. No cost associated, just take your gear and get out. If you miss that one, there's another on July 4.



2. Take a walk.



There are plenty of places to walk (or jog) in Erie. A little fresh air does the soul some good. A few places to choose from: Wintergreen Gorge, Presque Isle State Park, Asbury Woods, Frontier Park or the Bayfront Connector Trail.



Or if you want to learn a little along the way, pull out our self-guided walking history tour map and learn a little bit about Erie's history while enjoying some of the sights and sounds downtown.

3. Relax on the beach.



Lifeguards start guarding the beaches at Presque Isle State on Park Memorial Day weekend. Take the kids for a swim as the weather warms up.



4. Hike Wintergreen Gorge.



Wintergreen Gorge is a 3,980-foot-long, 250-foot-wide chasm nestled on Erie's east side. The main trail starts at a parking lot off Cooper Road, east of Four Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township.



The trail runs parallel to the creek, going south toward the Penn State Behrend campus. There are some nice vistas from the trail and a couple of waterfalls.



5. Hit up the dog park.



Erie offers many parks and natural areas for dog walking — Presque Isle, Scott Park, Lake Erie Community Park, Asbury Woods, among others. However, most of these require dogs to be on-leash.



If your dog likes to run free and play with other dogs, the place to go is the Larry R. Fabrizi Dog Park at McClelland Park on Erie's east side.



6. Stroll the Bayfront Connector.



You might be in for a bit of a chilly stroll until summer rolls around, but the views are worth the trip. Start at Dobbins Landing and head west for a nice walk that wraps around the Bayfront Convention Center and the Courtyard by Marriott Erie Bayfront hotel.



7. Enjoy the rib fest.



Hear live music and pick up dinner at Erie's Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival from May 29 to June 1 in downtown's Perry Square. Admission is free, but you'll have around 13 vendors to choose from if you want to buy some of those award-winning ribs or barbecue. Find more info at http://erieribfest.com.



8. Learn the trees.



Lake Erie Arboretum, located in Erie's Frontier Park along West Sixth Street, is open daily for free. It has more than 300 young trees, representing some 225 varieties. You'll find that most have plaques in front of them labeled with information about each species. There's also a playground and walking paths.



9. Go birding.



Take the kids to see some of the birds at Presque Isle State Park and try to identify as many as you can. It's truly a treasure trove for bird watching. It's been rated by Birder's World magazine as one of the top birding spots in the country. The peninsula's location makes it a favorable spot for birds to stop to feed and rest on their migration across Lake Erie.



Interested in learning more about birds? Visit the Presque Isle Audubon site at www.presqueisleaudubon.org.



10. Visit the Bicentennial Tower.



Catch breathtaking panoramic views of the city by going up in Erie's Bicentennial Tower on Dobbins Landing. It's open May 1 through Memorial Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Memorial Day through Labor Day, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



The trip to the top is free on the first Tuesday of every month. On other days, it's $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 7 through 12. Children 6 and under are free.



11. Go to the park.

Here are a few spots you can take your kids to for a picnic, play date or just for an afternoon out: Asbury Park, 4105 Asbury Road; Belle Valley Park, Henderson Road and Belle Village Drive South; Zuck Park, West Grandview Boulevard and Zuck Road; Frontier Park, West Sixth Street and Frontier Drive; Glenwood Park, Glenwood Park Avenue next to the Erie Zoo.



12. Tour Presque Isle's lagoons via pontoon.



Sit back, relax and take a free pontoon tour of the peninsula's lovely lagoons starting May 24. Rides are available daily at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. through early September at the pontoon boat station.



Registration is required; sign-up begins 30 minutes before each ride at the station. First come, first served. Call 833-7424 to learn more.



13. Grab a cone at Sara's on the peninsula.



An Erie must-do is grabbing lunch or a soft-serve ice cream cone at Sara's restaurant, the landmark 1950s-style eatery on Peninsula Drive near the entrance to Presque Isle State Park.



14. See the new rhinos at the Erie Zoo.



The Erie Zoo opened its doors March 1 and there are two rather large yet adorable residents waiting to meet you, plus all the old faces you're familiar with.



The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 2 to 12 and free for younger children.



15. Hunt for beach glass.



Spring and early summer is the perfect time to try your hand at beach glass hunting on local shores or to resume your search if you're a seasoned veteran. Sometimes odds and ends turn up after years of churning and smoothing.



16. Fly a kite at Sunset Point



On Presque Isle State Park, you will find Sunset Point situated between Beaches 9 and 10. Affectionately referred to as "Kite Beach," this is where you will find people from all over the region flying a variety of kites.



The beach is also unique in that it is the only one in the park where you can practically drive right up to the sand. Be sure to stop and watch the creative kite flying and be — as kite flyers like to say — a "lookie-loo."



17. Take a bike ride.



There are plenty of routes to trace around Erie that range from long to short. Try the Multi-Purpose Trail at the peninsula or the Bayfront Connector Trail. If you don't have a way to transport your bike, just ride around the neighborhood.



18. Browse used books.



The Great American Book Sale is one of the largest book sales in the region. It's typically held in June and in 2018 the location was changed to the McDowell Intermediate High School. Admission is free and readers will find thousands of books to choose from.



19. Discover Presque Isle.



Discover Presque Isle is the region's annual festival celebrating Presque Isle State Park and all it has to offer. This year's festival is July 26-28 and is packed full of scheduled events.



See a full listing of activities at the Presque Isle Partnership's website at www.discoverpi.com.



20. Visit a local historical society.



The local area historical societies are fantastic. One of the best in the area is the Fort LeBoeuf History Campus, which includes the Eagle Hotel and Judson House, in Waterford.



Other historical societies you can visit or explore: Historical Society of Erie County, Harborcreek Historical Society, Edinboro Area Historical Society, Corry Area Historical Society, Fairview Area Historical Society, North East Historical Society, Elk Creek Township Historical Society, Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum, Union City Museum & Historical Society, and Wattsburg Historical Society.



21. Visit the Experience Children's Museum.



The Experience Children's Museum aims to inspire creativity and imagination in children and it offers exhibits like a water table, multi-touch art table, and an entire imagination floor with exhibits like a Wegmans Kids Market.



Admission is $7.50 per person for anyone ages 2 and older.



Learn more at www.eriechildrensmuseum.org.



22. Learn Erie's firefighter history.



An extremely interesting piece of Erie history exists at 428 Chestnut St., the Erie Firefighter's Historical Museum.



The museum will reopen for the season in June. Watch https://firefightershistoricalmuseum.org for details.



23. Celebrate Erie.



There's a chalk walk, kids zone, local food, live entertainment, fireworks and more at the CelebrateErie annual festival in downtown Erie. This year's celebration of the city will take place Aug. 15-18.



24. Visit the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.



The Tom Ridge Environmental Center is dedicated to teaching visitors about Presque Isle State Park.



There are all kinds of public programs available or you can experience the 4-story-high, 45-feet-wide Big Green Screen, which plays movies throughout the day. Admission to the center is free daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but there is a fee to see the movies.



25. Have a water balloon fight.



Fill up some balloons, maybe leftover from a birthday party or other celebration or picked up at a dollar store, and let the kids run around and throw them at each other. Better yet, pull out the sprinkler to add to the fun.



26 Visit the Erie County Public Library.



The library's facilities and branches offer not only books but also free summer reading programs that include workshops, movies, children's theater, puppet shows and more. To find a list of location and activities, visit https://erielibrary.org.



27 Check out the Erie Art Museum.



In addition to the regular exhibits, the Erie Art Museum offers various talks, tours, musical and other special programs. Visit https://erieartmuseum.org to see what's going on each month.



28 Listen to live music on the beach.



The Presque Isle Partnership offers the UPMC Sunset Music Series and Food Truck Wednesday consisting of free Wednesday night concerts from June 14 to July 19 at 5:30 p.m. on Beach 1. Various local trucks will be serving food each week. Watch the partnership's website for a list of performers.



29. Or listen to live music on the bayfront.



Eight Great Tuesdays, a weekly summer concert series on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., begins July 2 and continues through Aug. 20 in Liberty Park. Watch www.porterie.org/8-great-tuesdays for the announcement of this year's lineup.



30. Have an 'at-home' camping trip.



Pitch a tent in the backyard and roast hot dogs and marshmallows if you have a fire pit (or on the grill).