Kaiser encouraged me to pursue art teaching.

The passing of artist Vitus J. Kaiser brings back my memories of being a substitute teacher in the mid-1970s.

Although V.J. and Roy Ahlgren rarely took time off from teaching, they would request that I fill in for them when they did. Tech principal Dan Tempestini was happy with their request, knowing that I would be there within a half hour. Sometimes V.J.and Roy would need an afternoon off.

I would never follow their lesson plans, wanting to experiment with my own. This would anger most teachers, but V.J. told me that's why he would ask for me. It was an encouragement to continue to pursue a position in teaching art.

His students treated me like royalty. I could tell from their behavior that they loved him.

— Dave Layman, Erie

Biden will restore honor,

decency to the White House

This is in response to Jeff McAninch’s letter of Sept. 18.

Before you peg me as evil, you should know that I love God and my country just as you do. In fact, I am voting for many of the same things you are. The difference is I’m also voting for honor, decency, trust and integrity.

I’m voting for the disabled, the poor and the disenfranchised. I’m voting for the environment and human rights. And I’m voting for racial justice. I support our police, but cannot support those who murder citizens for no valid reason.

I cannot vote for someone who lies constantly, denigrates women, immigrants and minorities, and thinks he is above the law. For someone who uses his political position to enrich himself and his family. For someone who refuses to listen to expert advisors or to be honest with citizens. For someone who has ineffectively presided over a devastating pandemic and the death of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

So you ask what I am voting for? It’s a return to fundamental ideals of decency and compassion, to a leader who considers all aspects of his decisions and his words. So, to me, the choice is clear. I’m voting for Joe Biden.

— Trina Sabetti, Erie

Why do Trump supporters

overlook so many flaws?

In response to Jerry Ingaldi’s letter, I am wondering where have you been the last four years. Joe Biden should share his COVID-19 plan with President Donald Trump? George Bush and Barack Obama had the plan in place when Trump took office. He fired everyone. It was a waste of money. Did he use it for the big tax break he gave himself and his cronies?

Don’t you remember Trump said he knows more than the generals, the scientists, the medical professionals and the meteorologists (that is, if he has his Sharpie marker)? There are 200,000 Americans dead and counting while he downplays the virus to his voters so he can have his rallies, not about what he will do, but to name-call his opponents.

What did Ingaldi choose to write about? Nancy Pelosi got her hair done. That is what the Republican Party has become.

— S.J Will, Erie

Baseball fan wants to see

more coverage in newspaper

The Erie Times-News must love football because a recent Sunday edition was well covered with good details of the high school, college and professional football teams.

But what happened to baseball? It seems like you do not like professional baseball. Most days you only show the team scores and they are usually late.

That you never show the lineups is very disappointing. The lineups show the players and how they did. It shows the batters and pitchers, with their hits, errors and pitches. Those of us who like to follow MLB need to see how our favorite players do. We can't tell when you only show scores.

— Frederick J. Fried, Erie

Toomey deploys Supreme

Court double standard

My fellow Pennsylvania voters: I want to share with you Sen. Pat Toomey’s primary reason posted April 15, 2016, for opposing even the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. He stated, "first … we have an election right around the corner … I believe it sensible to allow the American people to participate in the choice of Justice Scalia’s successor in less than seven months from now…"

No extended explanation of this statement is needed as we observed Sen. Toomey’s actions in recent days.

Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

— Caroline Mathieson, Titusville