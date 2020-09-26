How the long the colors last might depend on rainfall, DCNR said.

Fall show: The brilliant sunny weather of late makes it seem as though summer weather will last forever. But that nip in the air brings with it promise of the cold weather to come.

It is always a wait-and-see game when it comes to fall foliage. The display of red, orange or gold leaves can explode with searing beauty across our landscape or, in years when weather conditions have not been quite right, duller colors disappoint.

It is early yet, but Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported this week the first blush of color is surfacing on red maples in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties. How the long the colors last might depend on rainfall, DCNR said. A drought could curtail the season.

To our south in Mercer and Lawrence counties, maples, sumac, black gum and more are starting to light up. The season in that area "is setting up for perhaps the best fall foliage display in years," the DCNR said. Check it out.

Leadership failure: Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, as expected, flip-flopped this week on the principle he cited to block President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016. The Senate should not consider Garland during a presidential election year, Toomey maintained, even though 11 months remained in Obama’s term. Now Toomey says because the White House and Senate are held by the same party, the Senate is free to vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — even though voting in the presidential race has already begun in places.

A win-at-all-costs approach to leadership is always an option. But in a nation divided to the near breaking point, besieged by a pandemic and confronting economic crisis, such tactics represent an unseemly failure of leadership.

As pundits have noted, this cynical power grab has potential to skew the outcome of the election, destabilize our democracy and erode public trust in the courts.

Fresh start: The Erie County Community College Board of Trustees acted quickly this week to correct a mistake it made when, at the advice of County Council Solicitor Tom Talarico, it voted in secret to elect a chairman. That move, as reporter Matthew Rink had detailed, violated state Sunshine Laws.

The trustees reconvened in an open meeting on Wednesday and ratified in a roll call vote its selection of Ron DiNicola to lead the board.

DiNicola pledged to that the board moving forward will honor the law and correct any make mistakes along way.

"We have a fiduciary relationship to the public and to the people who rely upon us in government and in other sectors," he said.