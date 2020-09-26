We do not honor police with thinly veiled insults against Black people.

This column first appeared in the York Daily Record.

My mom was a badass.

She was a unique example of grandeur every time she left our San Fernando Valley home to go to work.

A Black woman — suited up in her Los Angeles Police Department uniform — making strides in a county still dusting off the ashes from the Rodney King riots in the early '90s.

When she pulled her hair out of her face, tying it into a large French braid along the back of her head — she was in go mode.

I never understood how one human being could effortlessly demand so much respect. But as a Black female officer, she had to.

That respect could translate to fear, however, when she drove through certain neighborhoods. A last-minute ride home from school in her police car meant I'd need to tuck my head down below the windows. She never knew who was watching. Who saw her uniform and badge as a threat.

My mom, dad, stepmom, and stepdad were all police officers. They all spent a portion or most of their careers at the Baltimore Police Department. It's sort of a melodramatic sitcom that allotted me a bi-coastal upbringing, and a story that I’ll likely detail in my memoirs someday.

When visiting my dad on the East Coast for big holidays and summer vacations, my sister and I would stay up late listening to his action-packed patrol stories.

With our elbows on the counter top and fists cupping our chins, we heard about the shootouts. Defending himself while being robbed at gunpoint. Patrolling areas of Baltimore where he grew up, and sometimes having to arrest people that he knew.

My parents supply a unique perspective because when that uniform came off, they were Black civilians. They can get pulled over for no reason. They can be falsely identified. They can fear for the livelihood of their Black children, all of whom have still received "the talk" about encountering police.

They are who I go to when I am overwhelmed by the amount of deadly shootings involving police officers. When I ask them why a suspect wasn't shot in the arm, leg, or somewhere less lethal, they give it to me straight. The torso, the largest target area on the body, is what they're trained to aim for to incapacitate.

But they don't always agree that such force is necessary.

Why was Jacob Blake shot seven times at point-blank range?

My parents tilted their heads at this, too, mentioning that Blake was outnumbered by police who could have wrestled him to the ground together. My mom and her partner went on a call one time and a man tried to take my mom's gun out of her holster.

She, her partner, and the man tussled on the ground until he was subdued. Everyone survived that day.

My family's insights serve as one of the main reasons I am not ashamed to say "Black lives matter."

Saying that doesn't mean you have a blatant disrespect for police officers.

Ironically, even though I am proud of what my parents did for a living, I cannot get on board with the Blue Lives Matter signs I see protruding from grassy lawns. That phrase has evolved into a defensive jab at Black Lives Matter. And some people who refuse to acknowledge their racial biases use the slogan to falsely affiliate themselves with patriotism.

The lives of police officers have never been devalued — they're literally trained and empowered to protect their lives by any means necessary.

No one is born "blue" or destined to be a police officer at birth. It's a choice — and a noble one. People are born Black and they're affected by that fact every day. Their skin is not a uniform they can take off when their shift's over.

In America's history, Black bodies have been sold, deemed as property, and even considered three-fifths of a person. Black lives have been disposable and devalued in jobs, schools and even in hospitals.

Advocating for Black lives shouldn't be an invitation to wage a war against police or promote a culture that deliberately and overtly defies authority. It shook me to my core when I heard about the two Los Angeles County sheriffs who were recently shot multiple times while sitting in their squad car. They didn't deserve that.

But, it makes me sick to my stomach when I try to imagine the night Breonna Taylor went to sleep in her home and three police officers never gave her a fighting chance to wake up. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankinson was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the fatal shooting of Taylor.

Asking for Black lives to matter is demanding that police officers are held accountable when there are outright and questionable uses of force.

Do I enjoy seeing cops nose-to-nose with protesters, close enough that the breath used to say "pig" fogs up the plastic on their facial riot gear? Of course not.

For the most part, those screams and chants are simply a road map to pent-up pain and frustration that refuse to be silenced anymore.

The Black Lives Matter movement is highlighting a daunting pattern that has been happening long before incidents could be caught on camera. Every video is a traumatizing reminder to Black and brown people that they are hardly different than those who are slain on their screens.

It's a declaration fighting for the people who have fallen prey to systems and organizations that still harbor racism and exercise stereotypes. My parents have talked about a tweak in hiring practices and enhanced training.

Many officers patrolling urban areas have never stepped foot in those neighborhoods until they were handed a gun and a badge. That's a disastrous equation.

My life matters. My parents’ lives matter, but saying blue lives matter does not honor them or other police officers any more. It only creates a dichotomy, forcing people to choose between advocating for Black lives or being deemed a rebel with no regard for the lives of officers.

My parents' professions have not been passed down like an irreversible family heirloom.

I will always be a Black civilian — an identity which they have inadvertently taught me to protect and serve.

Jasmine Vaughn-Hall is a reporter for the USA Today Network in central Pennsylvania. Follow her on Twitter @jvaughn411.