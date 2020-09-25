Breya Flowers returned to Eastern Michigan University’s campus last week for her junior year, which has spawned mixed emotions for her father.

I was headed north on U.S. 23, about to turn onto the Washtenaw Avenue exit and into the city of Ypsilanti, Michigan, on the afternoon of Sept. 17.

My ride was a rented cargo van packed with my 20-year-old daughter Breya’s belongings: her queen-sized bed and its frame and headboard, a small dining table, a couch, several plastic totes of clothing, a Bluetooth tower speaker, computer desk, kitchen supplies and so on.

Breya was driving her Chrysler sedan in front of me, with her 15-year-old sister, Kamryn, riding shotgun. We had almost completed the four-hour-plus drive from Erie to Ypsilanti, the home of Eastern Michigan University.

My oldest daughter was about to begin her junior year, on campus, after a three-week, university-imposed move-in delay directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I had plenty of mixed emotions.

Like dozens of other institutions of higher learning nationwide, EMU pulled back on plans to open up its campus and living spaces to students in late August. School officials were concerned about the coronavirus outbreaks they were seeing at other schools.

Breya, a dean’s list student at EMU, had been home since mid-March, when COVID-19 shuttered her campus and forced a transition to online classes for the remainder of the winter/spring semester.

It was great having her back, as we got to enjoy plenty of laughter, conversation, meals and other experiences that isolation and the pandemic forged.

But my daughter wanted badly to go back, move into her first apartment and resume a level of independence she did not have in Erie/at home, even though her coursework remains largely online-only for now.

I understood that. But there remains plenty of trepidation on Dad’s part.

While driving, I thought about a New York Times piece I read in August about parental worry and students returning to higher learning.

That story quoted Kelly Hutchison, a retired firefighter and single father living in Chicago whose daughter, Katelyn, is a student-athlete at Ithaca College.

Hutchison said of his daughter that, while he’s "not 100 percent comfortable" with her returning to the upstate New York campus, "I’m comfortable enough for her to go back."

That’s where I sit.

I trust Breya’s judgment and concern for her own health.

But I also know that large gatherings, and potential community spread, are highly likely in the college environment.

My alma mater, Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, has seen roughly 1,100 students test positive for COVID-19 since mid-August, for example.

As parents, we often have to take leaps of faith with our children, especially adult ones. You have to trust them to make wise, informed decisions.

That is by no means easy, especially during a pandemic. But it is part of life’s journey.

