After six months, I see signs that we have grown more accustomed to living through a pandemic.

Sometimes it seems like just yesterday, but in some ways it seems like a million years.

We’ve all heard some version of that statement before, sometimes in reference to the loss of a loved one or a time in our lives.

I found myself thinking about this a couple weeks ago when I realized that six months — half a year — has gone by since I went home to work at my dining room table for what I thought might be a few weeks.

Of course, my worksite wasn’t what really changed six months ago. The world changed.

For those working on the front lines in jobs — including nurses, restaurant, retail and factory workers — the simple act of going to work felt heroic, and a little frightening.

Buying the family’s groceries seemed like an act that was dangerous, but necessary. Like a frontiersman who goes hunting in a blizzard to feed his hungry children.

After six months, I see signs that we have grown more accustomed to living through a pandemic. Parking lots outside Walmart are closer to full these days. And in a certain sign of fall, high school sports have resumed.

On another level, however, it is amazing to consider all the changes that we have collectively navigated over the last half a year.

Some have lived for months with little or no contact with loved ones whose health might be compromised by physical proximity.

In less serious fashion, many have become skilled at hushing the dogs, muting the phone or chasing their kids out of the room as they try to lend some semblance of professionalism to their work calls and video meetings.

With no Erie SeaWolves, concerts or block parties to attend, we’ve turned instead to television, working our way from one series we didn’t watch the first time around to the next.

We have adapted.

But life still feels different, surreal. Nods of the head have replaced handshakes. Work-life balance has come to mean taking five minute to chop vegetables for dinner.

Baseball games are played in empty stadiums, filled only with cardboard fans and the piped-in sounds of their cheers.

We wonder about the holidays. Will hymns and carols be sung on Christmas Eve? Will social distancing leave many of us sitting at tables with empty chairs at Thanksgiving?

It’s a lot to think about.

It is popular and probably wise to mentally minimize what it is that we have given up. As the saying goes, we have not been asked to fight a war, but to sit on our collective couches.

Masks, social distancing and small crowds all seem like smart things as we continue to navigate this public health crisis.

But we should give ourselves some credit. This year that will be remembered with an asterisk hasn’t been easy.

This pandemic will leave a mark, likely changing some things forever, leaving us with what some call the new normal.

But after six months of this, I find myself looking forward to going back to the old normal. Or something close to it.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Jim Martin can be reached at jim.martin@timesnews.com.