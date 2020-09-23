Whatever his sins, the state of Mr. Trump’s soul is known only to God.

Remember, sinful leaders

can be anointed by God

In his letter of August 30th, "Don't wear blinders when appraising Donald Trump," I believe Louis Cioccio’s is imparting inaccurate and misleading information along with a false narrative.

The comparison of President Trump with Herod is not merely a matter of "apples and oranges." It is fatuous. Pope Benedict XVI made it abundantly clear that there is no moral equivalence between abortion and capital punishment, much less between abortion and just imprisonment.

Whatever his alleged inaccuracies or employment of hyperbole, Trump cannot rightly be viewed as a "false prophet." Matthew 7:15 and Deuteronomy 18:20 do not apply to Mr. Trump. He is not a religious leader and does not claim to speak for God.

I am not aware that Mr. Trump has made this claim, but it is well to remember that in Scripture "anointing" is not reserved to prophets. Priests and kings (political leaders) are also "anointed" — even sinful ones. Raising statues in admiration of the good qualities of certain men and women is not idolatry; hence the statues in Christian churches.

Adultery is a sin. But, whatever his sins, the state of Mr. Trump’s soul is known only to God. It was in precisely this context that Jesus invited the Pharisees to "cast the first stone."

Mr. Trump was deferred from military service, but it should be noted that more than half of the 27 million American men eligible to be drafted during the Vietnam era were deferred, exempted, or disqualified.

Mr. Trump is not perfect. However, he is inarguably the most pro-life president since Roe v. Wade and has done more to advance the pro-life cause in three years than his party has in 47.

— Dennis M. Kudlak, Erie

Trump has failed to uphold

his duties to our country

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines a traitor as a person who betrays a trust or is false to an obligation or duty. A traitor is also an individual who through words and actions attempts to control a nation by destabilizing and dismantling it's institutions, such as security, intelligence, legislative, judicial, and in regard to the U.S, the electoral process.

A traitor also weakens the military and populace (COVID-19 in U.S). All acts are to benefit the individual or his overlord.

One person and his comrades fit this description in the U.S. I see Donald Trump as a kind of traitor to the U.S. He has failed to fulfill his oath of office to promote and protect the Constitution and laws of the United States and is making a mockery of U.S institutions. Recently a friend of Trump’s, a convicted felon, suggested that if Trump loses the election he declare martial law and arrest perceived enemies.

Trump and associates act like they are striving to destroy the United States. Hear the lies and deceptions they spew.

To me, reelecting Trump is like choosing to dissolve the United States. I fear civil war.

Let those who can see, open their eyes and see. Let those who can hear, listen and hear. Those who can reason, reason and decide based on what they see and hear.

Do not accept Trump’s desires wrapped in conspiracies and lies.

— Richard Swantek, Erie

Trump should encourage,

not undermine voting

The foundation of democracy is a citizen's right to vote. Voting is the mechanism citizens are able to determine how they are governed and who governs them.

It seems clear that President Trump is trying aggressively to discourage many of our citizens from exercising their right to vote. In effect, Trump is undermining the basis of our democracy for a reason or reasons only known to him. A plausible explanation is that he will do whatever it takes in order to retain his presidency and perhaps feed his narcissism.

Just as concerning as President Trump's attack on voting options are the actions (or in some cases, the silence) of elected Republican officials. Apparently, these officials are desperate to retain their offices, regardless of the damage they incur to our democracy.

If President Trump loves our country, as he claims, he would be working to strengthen the foundation of our democracy by finding ways to encourage and enable more citizens to exercise their right to vote rather than discouraging it.

U.S. citizens, wake up. You can vote in person or you can vote by mail, despite what President Trump claims. Protect your right. Protect our democracy. Vote!

— Paul M. Modzelewski, Erie