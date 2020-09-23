Pandemic hits six-month mark.

If this were any other year, we would take time this week to reflect on the passing of another glorious Erie summer. The season typically overflows with music and food and festivals that bring us together to make memories with friends and family. And all of it takes place in a region that enjoys an absolute embarrassment of riches when it comes to natural beauty and fun.

We indulge in it with such wild abandon because of the weather sure to blow off Lake Erie in the months — long, dark, cold and snowy — to come.

But this is of course no normal year, but 2020, the very utterance of which should soon join the list of most offensive four-letter words known to humankind. The COVID-19 pandemic; extremist responses to overdue push for racial justice; and climate disasters combine with what already promised to be a historically divisive and damaging presidential contest. It tests us like nothing has in generations.

Experts predicted that the pandemic, requiring social isolation and the unpending of our economy, would take a toll on our spirits. That’s the nature of catastrophes. Their assault is comprehensive.

Amid this crisis, examples of courage, generosity and resiliency abound. Consider the record-breaking donations to Erie Gives, the agility with which schools pivoted to meet the changed learning environment or the way so many local businesses adapted to survive.

The nation awoke to enduring racial injustice after George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. Violent protests erupted in some cities, including on one dark spring night in Erie. But then white leaders of the largest local denominations came together with Black clergy to launch a unified effort to root out the legacy of white supremacy here. Erie’s Homecoming 2020 event will have a focus on equity.

These examples of hope and goodwill should strengthen our resolve. But the pain and loss of this time also must be faced if we are to heal. As the top three professionals in the Erie County Department of Human Services tell us in a guest column published today, the pandemic has taken a toll, especially among those with mental illness or substance use disorders.

Drug overdoses and demand for mental health services have increased, as have the seriousness of child protective services cases.

We still lack a comprehensive national strategy to defeat COVID-19 and the crisis is far from over. Cases could surge again during the colder months. Election returns, if close and contested, carry power to sow even more bitter division.

We all need to heed our better angels and treat each other with care and compassion. And if the present reality tests your soul, don’t suffer alone or in silence.

Help is a text or phone call away. Reach out.