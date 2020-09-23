Don’t waste time if you or someone you know needs help.

The following guest column was submitted by John DiMattio, director of Erie County Department of Human Services; Lana Rees, director of Erie County Office of Children and Youth; and David Sanner, director of Erie County Office of Drug and Alcohol Abuse.

Our time within the COVID-19 pandemic in Erie County is now approaching 180 days. For months we have watched the virus numbers like a new Netflix series. Early on in the pandemic, speculators were predicting the dramatic toll the virus would take directly, as well as the societal effects it would elicit, such as substance use, depression, suicides and child abuse.

Every day we see and hear the national, state and local news reports of the struggles people are experiencing during COVID-19. Dealing with the effects of this news can be difficult for all of us, but for individuals with mental illness or substance use disorders, it can be unconscionable.

The challenge of wearing masks, staying 6 feet away from each other, the loss of employment, reduced income, housing uncertainty, working from home, child care, schooling from home, and the unknown future of the virus is manifesting, for some, in severe ways.

We at the Erie County Department of Human Services (Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities, Children and Youth, and Drug and Alcohol) have witnessed this increased level of severity in the people that are presenting in several of our systems:

1) The number of overdoses reported by law enforcement has risen.

2) The level of need by people seeking care for mental health services is higher.

3) The child protective services cases have seen a rise in the level of seriousness.

Despite all of these issues during the pandemic, the Erie County human service provider system has continued to be flexible, innovative and consumer-focused. Options such as video, phone contact and in-person appointments are available.

• Mental health emergencies: Crisis Services is available 24/7 at 814-456-2014.

• Mental health non-emergencies: If you are feeling anxious, stressed and need someone to talk to, the PA warm line is available 855-284-2494. If you would rather text than talk, then text "PA" to 741741; or if you are already involved with a local service provider, please reach out to them.

• Drug/alcohol/substance use emergencies: Call 911. For all others, call 814-451-6877 to speak with a county case manager 24/7. Additionally, individuals seeking recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.

• Children and youth services: Call 911 for any immediate emergency. To make a good faith report of suspected physical and/or sexual abuse or neglect, contact the local Office of Children and Youth at 814-451-6600 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. or 814-451-1503 on evenings/weekends/holidays. Also, reports can always be made to Pennsylvania ChildLine, http://www.compass.state.pa.us/cwis or 800-932-0313.

The county is also working on the establishment of additional community outreach, prevention and education programs.

• Through the CARES Act, funding has been allocated by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Council to address the substance abuse and mental health effects of the pandemic in Erie County.

• UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor’s Crisis Services Program will provide training and support, building awareness of behavioral health and substance use disorder needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Target audiences include clinical providers; criminal justice and educational institutions; social service agencies; residential treatment and support; parents and school-age youth; area university communities; essential workers in service industries; health care providers; and the community at large.

Interested entities can contact the the community educator at Safe Harbor at 814-240-8169.

• Preferred Systems Inc. and Pyramid Healthcare, local substance abuse prevention providers, will be working with local youth and other members of the public on the effects of COVID-19.

Experts from our region will provide weekly one- and two-hour prevention discussions via Zoom.

Social media, print media and web-based platforms will also be used to get information to students, families and/or community members.

Interested individuals may reach out to Preferred Systems at 814-456-0406 or Pyramid Healthcare at 814-456-2203, ext. 2117, for more information or to participate.

Our Erie County numbers of service recipients have fluctuated, but our ongoing concern is for people who are waiting longer than they should before asking for help. This can often be detrimental. Don’t waste time if you or someone you know needs help.

We are fortunate to have a highly skilled network of service providers in our Erie County human services system. It would be impossible to mention them all here, but we would encourage anyone in need to use these entry points. If you are in need of help or would like the educational training for your organization, please pick up the phone and take the first step.