It is every father’s right to eat his children’s Halloween candy.

COVID-19 or not, this will be my first Halloween night at home since 2005.

My daughter, Mackenzie, officially turned in her trick-or-treat bag last year.

Her decision didn’t surprise me. Mackenzie is a high school freshman, and in recent years she has been coming home early from trick-or-treating to pass out candy to the younger children.

But the realization that my Halloween escort days are finished still hits home. I enjoyed hanging out on various sidewalks as my daughter walked up to various front doors and bellowed "Hello! Trick or Treat!"

I also enjoyed the candy, especially the first couple of years when Mackenzie was too young to eat it herself.

Yes, I had no problem carrying my then 7-month-old daughter to nearby neighbors’ houses for her first Halloween. She was so cute in her Tiger costume that they gave me, I mean her, extra candy.

One of my favorite trick-or-treat memories was a neighbor about six blocks away who converted their porch, garage, backyard and driveway into a pretty decent haunted house.

So many people would gather in front of the house that it took 15 minutes to get through the line.

As I write this column, the city of Erie is deciding whether to allow trick or treating this Halloween.

Several Erie County municipalities have announced they are permitting it and others are still debating the risk that it might spread COVID-19.

Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health, has said trick-or-treating can be done in a way that doesn’t significantly risk the spread of COVID-19.

"Trick -or-treating may be allowed (by municipalities) to happen safely because individuals are wearing masks appropriately, (people can) display candy on tables, maybe not put candy or snacks in bowls," Lyon said. "We believe there is a way to celebrate our holiday safely."

I hope this is true, so that in a year in which COVID-19 has taken away so many things, fathers can still gorge themselves on their children’s Halloween candy.

