Five Erie groups, more than from any community in the state, have applied for the first time to benefit from the Gannett Foundation program that supports organizations involved with social issues including education, housing, arts and culture, wellness and the environment.

Nearly 1,000 organizations across the country and 25 in Pennsylvania had their applications approved. Starting Monday, they’ll all try to raise funds in their communities and become eligible for more than a dozen national grants of $25,000 to $100,000 and dozens more regional grants of $2,500 or more for operating support.

The goal is to help the approved applicants raise a combined $2 million by Oct. 16. High-fundraising projects have a separate incentives pool.

Grant recipients will be announced in early December. The Gannett Foundation means to award $2.3 million in addition to the funds raised in participants’ communities.

You can help the Erie organizations by donating at their Mightycause crowdfunding pages. Every penny raised goes to the intended organization, even if a group doesn’t quality for grants.

You can support these Erie nonprofits starting Monday:

Erie Arts & Culture is committed to improving the lives of the region's residents by leveraging the power of the arts and humanities to address the vital needs and interests of Erie and northwestern Pennsylvania. Project: New Horizons

Donate at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Erie-Arts-And-Culture

Erie Center for Arts and Technology Inc. is a community-based educational arts and career training facility that inspires, educates and empowers people of all ages with adult job training and creative youth programs. Project: Wayne School Reimagined

Donate at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/Erie-Center-For-Arts-And-Technology

Erie County Historical Society engages and inspires a diverse audience by exhibiting links to the past, understanding the present and guiding for the future while preserving the history of Erie County, northwestern Pennsylvania and our national heritage. Project: Digitizing the archives

Donate at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/Erie-County-Historical-Society

Erie Philharmonic’s mission is to strengthen our community and region by providing high-quality live orchestra concerts and programs that enrich, entertain and educate people of all ages. Project: The Gift of Music

Donate at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/Erie-Philharmonic

Gaudenzia Erie Inc. helps individuals and families affected by drug and alcohol dependency, mental illness and related conditions to achieve a better quality of life and become accountable individuals. Project: Providing Housing and Hope

Donate at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/Gaudenzia-Erie

The annual Erie Gives Day each August connects nonprofits with donors whose gifts are matched on a prorated scale by the Erie Community Foundation and its partners. A Community Thrives is another chance to turn local donations into difference-making funding for critical projects that enhance residents’ lives.

