Erie does seem split on its support for the two candidates.

While many top pollsters say that Pennsylvania could determine the winner of the 2020 presidential race, it appears that some experts believe Erie County could swing the race in this state for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. That’s what two National Public Radio reporters, who visited Erie on separate occasions in the last week, seem to believe. That Erie County went for Trump in 2016 has caught the attention of the national media, which continues to profile voters here. Judging from the many Trump or Biden signs planted on local lawns, Erie does seem split on its support for the two candidates. Then again, there’s the old political saw that signs don’t vote. Still, it’s kind of fun that so many national media outlets seem to put their focus on Erie. These next few weeks should be interesting.

Former Pennsylvania governor and Erie native Tom Ridge continues to draw attention for his candid outlook on the nation’s current political climate. He has written two nationally syndicated columns in recent weeks that must have Trump’s operatives tearing their hair out.

Michael Fuhrman mentioned that he just finished reading Stuart Stevens’ "It’s All a Lie," which makes numerous references to Ridge. Stevens, always a Ridge fan, believes he would have been a great vice-president for George W. Bush. Stevens was a highly regarded political campaign director for years, and he scalds the Republican party in his book.

Cleveland Browns fans must be relieved that, after a disappointing loss to Baltimore in the opening game of the season, the team came back to outlast the lowly Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. The Browns offense, led by two superb running backs, looks potent, but the defense leaks like a sieve. After the loss to the Ravens, I was convinced the Browns should trade controversial receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But Beckham had a good game against Cincinnati and did not seems to be so much of a distraction.

Professional and college football teams that seem to be making an effort to take precautions against COVID-19 need to do away with the people who lug water bottles out to the players during breaks in the action. I watched several Notre Dame players take swigs out of the same bottle, which can’t be good during the pandemic. You hate to blame the water carriers, but the teams must find a better way.

The political race between state Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-49th Dist. and Democratic challenger Julie Slomski turned rather nasty in recent days as the two swapped biting TV commercials. Election Day is weeks away, which means the campaign could turn really ugly in the days ahead. That would not be a good thing for either candidate.

The lack of serious amounts of rain in recent weeks means that steelhead trout are content to remain in the lake, which has to disappoint anglers who are awaiting the rush into area streams. According to most reports, this has been a terrific fishing season so far, and the capper would be a haul of the big trout from the deep waters. Once they head upstream, that is.

Gordon’s Meat Market recently received word that it will receive $350,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Food initiative. Gordon’s, one of 115 statewide recipients of the grant, plans to use the money to expand into a boutique butcher shop called Gordon’s South Market, which will be built in the Hillsdale Plaza near its present location at 5037 Peach St. In its new store, Gordon’s plans to triple its production of fresh meats, poultry, seafood, delicatessen items and baked goods. The owners hope to begin construction soon, with a target of opening next spring.

The Hagen History Center is planning an Oct. 15 auction of what it calls "deaccessioned" artifacts from Erie County museums. Items in the sale, which will be held at Larry Ploss’ auction center at 234 W. Washington St. in Corry, include antique beds, chests of drawers, trunks, baby carriages, chairs, tables and other larger items. The museum staff and board members reviewed the items and declared them inappropriate to the permanent collections. Museum officials said items can be deaccessioned if better examples have become available for inclusion in the permanent collection, or if there are duplicate items.

This can become a ticklish situation, as the Erie Art Museum discovered two years ago when it had a New Year’s Day auction of art works it no longer wanted. Unfortunately, some really nice works were included in the sale, which was not widely advertised.

Construction on several downtown Erie projects is proceeding at a rapid pace again, and the big new addition to Marquette Savings Bank at W. 10th and Peach streets is rounding into shape. It will be nice when that portion of Peach Street is opened to more than one lane of traffic.

Family and friends of former Erie Times-News police reporter and sportswriter Dennis Michalski helped him celebrate with 70th birthday on Saturday with a drive-by party. I had the distinct pleasure of working side-by-side Dennis for nearly two decades.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.