Missteps like the secret vote won’t seed public trust.

The Erie County Community College won approval from the state Board of Education because stakeholders across the region crafted a vision and financial plan compelling and urgent enough to overcome opposition at the highest levels of state government.

Along the way advocates fended off a cynical Harrisburg-driven shotgun marriage that would have subsumed Erie’s interests to a distance-learning school inadequate in both focus and scale — the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, which the community college’s chief opponent, Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, helped create.

The victory reflected the region’s new way of conducting civic business — leaders speaking together with one voice when making vital asks of Harrisburg.

More extraordinary in a community scarred by appalling racial inequities was the unprecedented coalition that championed the college application: Industry leaders, clergy, educators and members of the minority community sought the school in the name of both growth and equity.

The real work, of course, lies ahead — creating a college from the ground up, selecting its location, its curriculum and faculty, and stewarding the public’s trust and money.

We already witnessed troubling political gamesmanship when Erie County Councilman Brian Shank unsuccessfully sought to appoint vehement college opponent Brenton Davis to the Board of Trustees.

Then at the trustees’ second meeting, the group, under bad advice from Erie County Solicitor Tom Talarico, voted in secret to appoint Ron DiNicola as board chairman. He and fellow trustee Cheryl Rush Dix had been nominated.

The secret vote clearly violated the Sunshine Act. If balloting on such matters of keen public interest could be done privately, with only the result announced, then so could virtually all of the public’s business, giving citizens no window into who made the decisions or why.

To Talarico’s credit, he acknowledged the error when confronted by reporter Matthew Rink, and the board plans to hold a public roll call vote.

The harm lingers. Missteps like the secret vote or questionable board appointments won’t seed trust or persuade skeptics. Worse, they hint that divisions are already muddying efforts.

Our advice: Stick with the vision and spirit that got us to this point. Work together — with transparency, discipline, collegiality and unrelenting focus — to craft a school that closes the educational and opportunity gap.

Make sure it is nimble and responsive to local employers who have for years spotlighted the need for a trained workforce, especially as older skilled industrial workers retire. Don’t be distracted by those who would interfere or hamstring the process. Scarnati’s not going away. His appeal of the college application approval still pends.

Erie’s past is littered with opportunities missed and squandered. The community college offers a chance to shed that history and improve lives.

This region and its people can’t afford anything less.