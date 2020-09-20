The state Senate is preparing to fan discord by injecting guns into volatile situations.

Our lives have seismically shifted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents have become teachers while working from home. Fights are erupting and people have been shot over mask-wearing requirements. Protests are both in our streets and inside government buildings. Many are on the edge of survival as they struggle to put food on their table and keep a roof over their heads.

It’s left us all unsettled. Add to that skyrocketing gun sales, with many buyers being untrained, first-time owners or both.

When tensions in our country could not be higher, the Pennsylvania Senate is preparing to fan the flames of discord and potential destruction by injecting firearms into situations that, by definition, are the most volatile in society.

The fear, doubt and misunderstandings that grow in a state of emergency can easily escalate from simple disagreements into potentially violent conflict. When firearms are introduced, this can turn deadly. Once fired, a bullet does not discriminate — whether a suspected criminal, an ordinary citizen or law enforcement is in its path.

That’s why current law allows mayors and the governor to limit firearms carrying during emergencies to those who’ve passed the higher standards necessary to get a concealed carry permit. That simple change allows law enforcement to ask people bearing weapons if they have the necessary permit, and if not, ask them to return their firearm to their home.

House Bill 1747 — the "Always Open Carry" bill that may be voted on in our state Senate as early as this week — would change that by allowing anyone to carry guns openly in times of declared emergency. If passed, this bill would inhibit law enforcement’s ability to de-escalate conflict, placing them and all other Pennsylvanians potentially in the line of fire. Law enforcement would no longer be able to stop someone carrying an assault rifle, whether they are marching in a public street or carrying it into the Capitol to intimidate elected officials.

In the past six months, Pennsylvania has had groups of armed individuals at the Harrisburg Capitol. We’ve seen residents wielding their weapons as residents marched for racial justice.

We’ve seen white supremacists with guns storm the city-county building in Pittsburgh— decked out in "patriot" gear like a George Washington costume — with AR-15s draped on their backs.

And on two occasions within 24 hours, in Juniata Township and outside of Bedford, local gunmen opened fire on Black Lives Matter activists marching from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., for the March on Washington.

And Pennsylvania is not alone. Elsewhere in the U.S., openly carrying weapons during this time of massive unrest has repeatedly turned violent. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, two protesters were killed by someone openly carrying an assault weapon. In that instance, police officers chose to not stop the suspect. If HB 1747 passes, Pennsylvania police would not readily have the ability to question someone in that situation until it is already too late.

Because of this, removing law enforcement’s ability to eliminate weapons from these situations makes it even harder for those who are sworn to protect us to keep our communities safe.

Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen recognized as much just two weeks ago when he told KDKA-TV in a comment regarding Kenosha. People openly carrying weapons in volatile situations can make the job of policing harder by giving officers one more person to worry about, he said.

"How do you tell the difference between a person not authorized to carry a firearm and an honest citizen who is walking down the street and using the ability to have the open carry in Pennsylvania?" he asked.

I can only hope that the Legislature sees it as clearly as the sheriff does.

We have a real public safety problem tied to guns. And with so many more guns sold, the violence is likely to rise in the coming months and years if we don’t act. As the virus outbreak began, Erie-based domestic violence shelters have received numerous requests for help. And, studies have found that first-time gun buyers, and there are a lot during emergencies, are up to 35 times more likely to commit suicide in the following decade.

Gun violence is a real problem in our society and it is often worse during emergencies. Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-49th Dist., and the rest of the General Assembly should focus on these problems, not passing House Bill 1747, which would put the lives of citizens and law enforcement at risk.

It’s time for our Legislature to protect Pennsylvanians, not the gun lobby, and to prevent, not encourage, gun violence. We need our state senators to stand up and vote "no" on both HB 1747 and HB 2440.

Adam Garber is the executive director of CeaseFirePA, a state-based gun violence prevention organization.