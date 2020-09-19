Former Strong Vincent coach gets shot as an assistant at Gannon

Shannon Pullium never gave up his dream of coaching college basketball even when he learned Mercyhurst North East was shutting down.

He finally had his chance to coach at the next level, but it lasted only a few years before Mercyhurst North East was folded into Mercyhurst University.

Earlier this week, Pullium was hired by Gannon University men's basketball coach Kelvin Jefferson. It's about time Pullium got his chance on the Division II level.

Pullium has dedicated his life to the kids in this community, from helping coach youth teams to spending nearly two decades as the head coach of the Strong Vincent High School basketball team.

His desire to help kids has never wavered no matter what he went through. I had an eye-opening conversation with him back in early June about all of the racism he and his teammates dealt with growing up in Erie and even as an athlete at Slippery Rock University when they went on the road.

Pullium spent years waiting for a chance to become a head coach before finally getting one at Strong Vincent. He is the all-time winningest coach in Erie School District history, with more than 300 wins, including several District 10 championships and a trip to Hershey, but his team was taken away when the school district consolidated into one high school team.

Pullium has had several teams taken from him and opportunities turned into closed doors, but he continued his work with the local youth. He even helped start an adult basketball league so local basketball players have an outlet to compete during the summer.

The minute his hire was announced, the well wishes and congratulations from former players came flowing in on social media. Pullium has taken on a father-figure role for many young men in Erie throughout the years, and a lot of those young men have gone on to do great things as a result.

I'll never forget the week Pullium's son was arrested for murder. Pullium's house was attacked several times and Shannon Pullium looked like he hadn't slept in a week when he showed up to Penn State Behrend for a Villa Maria basketball playoff game. His daughter, Amesha, was playing for the Victors and although his safety was in jeopardy in public, he had to make sure his daughter was OK.

That's just who Pullium is. He has been through a lot in his life, but when it comes down to it, he'll give up everything for family and friends. He wants to make the future a better place with kids growing up the right way.

Another moment I'll never forget is the postgame speech he gave his team after they won a playoff game at Slippery Rock. He wanted change in our community. He wanted the violence to stop and he wanted his team to be the example for that change. The speech still resonates to this day.

All of the frustration of being passed over for jobs, all of the pain and suffering and loss he has suffered in his life while maintaining his composure, are finally paying off.

Jefferson didn't just hire a great basketball coach for his staff, he hired a mentor and leader when our country needs it the most.

