Holding people responsible for opioid overdoses is the right thing to do.

This first appeared in the Greensburg Tribune-Review

In debate about criminal justice reform, one area frequently targeted for change is drug arrests.

Our prisons and jails and other detention facilities hold more than 2 million people. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, one in five is there for a drug offense. Of those, many are for minor possession infractions — the kind of thing that might be legal in one state and not in another or permissible with a prescription but not without.

Those are a large part of the kind of reform that has been driven by presidential adviser Jared Kushner with bipartisan congressional support at the federal level and embraced in Pennsylvania as well.

But in a nation gripped by an opioid epidemic, all drug arrests are not created equal.

There is a difference between locking up someone because of a baggie of marijuana in the glove compartment and holding someone accountable for a much bigger, much more serious crime than possessing a controlled substance.

Westmoreland County leads the region in not just charging people with drug delivery resulting in death but achieving convictions for it. Where Allegheny County has charged people 19 times since 2015 and gotten four convictions, Westmoreland has brought 51 cases to court and achieved 10 convictions.

The percentages are still close. Allegheny has won 21% of its cases to Westmoreland's 19%, but the less populous county is swinging at more pitches than its big city neighbor.

The cases filed in Westmoreland represent 6.5% of its 787 fatal overdoses in that five-year period. Allegheny County shows 2,867 fatal overdoses in that same time frame, making its percentage of drug delivery resulting in death charges just 0.67% of the total.

Westmoreland also is carrying more arrests than most other counties in Pennsylvania. Only York and Lancaster counties have filed more charges.

"I think it's an appropriate response," District Attorney John Peck said. "I think, when there is a death and everyone sees that somebody is being prosecuted, it has an effect on drug dealers and traffickers. There are consequences."

That makes sense.

Holding people responsible for the deaths of others — especially in the opioid crisis that is gripping so many Pennsylvania communities — is not the same as arresting a college kid for having a joint in his back pocket.

While emphasis is being increasingly and rightly placed on treatment for those with opioid addictions as a long-term solution rather than arresting someone for hurting themselves, accountability for hurting others is a public good, and more counties should be making it a priority.