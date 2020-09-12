Licensing standards can prevent people from getting past old mistakes.

This editorial first appeared in the Bucks County Courier Times.

There are certainly professions where "good moral character" ought to be a prerequisite — like, say, the priesthood. After all, priests bear the responsibility for shepherding the souls of the congregation through the trials of human existence to eternal life.

An esthetician? Not so much. While we don't mean to belittle the training and skill that's certainly needed to steam, wax, pluck, peel and cleanse, it's a career that's focused on the skin, not the soul.

And even if someone was able to convince us that good moral character is necessary to cut hair and give facials, who among us is able to measure something that resides deep in the heart and mind of another person?

The whole thing is absurd. We're glad that the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled late last month that the state Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs and the Pennsylvania Board of Cosmetology were wrong to prevent applicants from taking the state licensing exam for estheticians because they lacked "sufficient good moral character."

The Pennsylvania Board of Cosmetology has used the "good moral character" standard to deny at least 70 people the opportunity to take its licensing exams. This standard is arbitrary, poorly defined, unevenly applied and possibly irrelevant, depending on the type of work the applicant is seeking.

Even worse, it can keep people from getting beyond old mistakes by blocking their efforts to find meaningful work, which is a key part of rehabilitation.

This is an issue that goes beyond cosmetology. Twenty-two out of 29 licensing boards in Pennsylvania require applicants to possess "good moral character."

The Commonwealth Court ruling didn't renounce the "good moral character" standard as a whole. It narrowly ruled that the cosmetology board couldn't use it since it was not required for barbers to be licensed.

Thankfully, this summer Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 637 into law. It states that the 29 occupational licensing boards can no longer use an applicant's criminal history as grounds for rejection unless the crimes are related to the profession the license would cover. It also directs licensing boards to factor in the length of time that has passed since the crime was committed and the progress the individual has made in putting the past behind them.

Once the changes go into effect in December, applicants will even be able to get a preliminary judgment from the licensing boards if they're concerned that their criminal records could disqualify them before they invest in training for that profession.

We believe this last measure is particularly important. Some applicants shell out thousands of dollars to complete the state-mandated training for the job for nothing. We find it ironic that the state would cost applicants that time and money while simultaneously claiming the moral high ground.