There are strong arguments on both sides of recreational marijuana issue

This editorial first appeared in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Should Pennsylvania legalize it?

Gov. Tom Wolf says he wants lawmakers to pass a bill legalizing recreational marijuana before the two-year legislative session ends on Nov. 10.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Pennsylvania since 2016 and Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have made no bones about their support for full legalization.

Wolf's most recent remarks were notable because the governor suggested that tax revenue generated by the sale of recreational marijuana could play a key role in the state's economic recovery from COVID-19. The pandemic, and the shutdown orders that followed, have ravaged Pennsylvania's economy, business community and workforce.

There are strong arguments on both sides of the question.

Some argue that now is not the time to move forward with recreational marijuana. Behavioral health experts have, for months, been talking about how social isolation brought on by COVID-19 has led to anxiety, depression and boredom, all of which can lead to increased use of — and dependency on — drugs and alcohol.

Those who oppose legalization have voiced concerns about a recent Canadian study linking pot use by pregnant women to autism in children and a 2019 study that looked at Colorado hospital admissions and found that car accidents there increased by 10% after that state legalized marijuana. Alcohol abuse and overdoses resulting in injury or death grew by 5%.

They also point to the persistent argument that cannabis use, particularly among young people, can have a lasting adverse impact on cognitive function. Though the science here is certainly not settled and Wolf and Fetterman would not support legalization of recreational marijuana for adolescents, that hasn’t stopped the argument from coming up.

On the other hand, our society generally accepts the negative health and safety consequences of legally available and socially tolerable drugs such as alcohol and nicotine. While troubling evidence about smoking and the abuse of alcohol is everywhere, we don't often hear from people who want to outlaw beer and cigarettes.

There's also the argument that marijuana is a "social justice" issue, due to the disproportionate number of arrests of minorities, which does little to lessen tensions between police and minority communities.

Finally, while we are chafing at Wolf's transparent attempt to generate momentum for legalized marijuana by tying the revenue it'd generate — we don't know how much — to coronavirus relief, there’s also the argument that states are trending in the direction of legalization and, if ultimately we're going to end up there, we might as well do it now, given the unique economic crisis the pandemic has created.

Either way, we caution our legislators to mind the weight they give to the commonwealth's current economic situation. They should avoid even the appearance of having legalized marijuana for the money.