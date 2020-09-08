Our kids get a sense of normalcy back soon with fall sports. How long will sports last? Hopefully we learn, react and adjust and so never have another stoppage.

Each high school fall athlete in the Erie area will have a special moment over the next week or two.

It won't be a game-winning touchdown or a clutch goal in a soccer match or a personal best time on a cross country course. Those moments are still to come.

The special moment that each athlete will share will simply be being back on the field or court or course to compete this fall.

COVID-19 has taken a lot of things from the people in this country. Jobs, health, lives and the effect on our mental health is immeasurable.

But our kids get a sense of normalcy back soon with fall sports. How long will sports last? Hopefully we learn, react and adjust and so never have another stoppage. On the other hand, we could be shut down in a few weeks because of a COVID-19 spread.

The point is, we had to try. We had to try and give these kids something to strive for even if it's something as simple as playing sports, which we used to take for granted. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletics Association never wavered in the message of trying to have some sort of season for as long as possible.

Obviously, sports don't matter compared to people's lives. If sports become a problem with a possible COVID-19 spread, they'll be shut down in no time. But schools have put safety protocols in place and coaches and athletes are following them every day. When I went around to football camps this year it was different, but everyone is adjusting.

When winter sports were shut down in March, I felt awful for the remaining basketball teams in Pennsylvania along with all of the swimmers who never had their day to try and win a state championship. The frustration and anguish continued in the spring when athletes had their seasons taken away, especially tough for the seniors.

How many special moments were robbed from these kids when sports went missing?

The reality of the situation really hit home when the Erie SeaWolves' season was canceled. Now we are talking about people losing their jobs and their major league dreams with no season.

When I got in the car to start visiting high school football camps a few weeks ago, that feeling came back.

The feeling that sports brings when athletes and coaches work their hardest to achieve goals and form bonds that last a lifetime. The feeling of togetherness and being there for each other when you fall short of those goals. The way sports reveal character with constant tests of adversity.

Our local athletes will get that feeling back this coming week after a constant threat of losing their fall season this summer.

After decades of playing, watching and covering sports, I can say without a shred of doubt that sports are important and our kids need to experience them this fall, even for a little while.

