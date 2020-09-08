Look to national leaders for inspiration, not Pennsylvania community colleges.

In the Aug. 21 edition of the Erie Times-News, Erie County Council Chairman Andre Horton, while discussing the makeup of the board of trustees of our new community college, stated that he and the county executive had spoken with the presidents of the other 14 community colleges in Pennsylvania who had expressed envy and excitement about what "we are about to become. ... We anticipate being a model for the nation." That is certainly a worthy goal, but a more realistic one might be to become a model for our state.

A recent 2020 study of 698 community colleges in the U.S. that used 18 evaluative metrics ranked Pennsylvania 38th, only ahead of Mississippi and Alabama. The state’s top-ranked school, Bucks County Community College, ranked 438, while the bottom spot is held by the Community College of Allegheny County, ranked 669. These are hardly models worth emulating.

On the positive side, the trustees don’t have to reinvent the wheel, but need to identify potential models among top-ranked programs that are comparable in demographics and infrastructure and develop relationships and learn from them. It may come as a surprise, but neighboring Jamestown Community College was ranked 203. Why not start there?

A final note: The trustees need a dedicated research capability that will provide them with the actionable information they need to make a wide variety of informed decisions that will create the foundation for this institution. There is a strong possibility that resource can be created among local volunteers.

— Bob Heibel, North East

Find a way to let fans

watch high school sports

My letter is regarding high school sports for this year during COVID-19. We are thrilled that the schools are allowed to play fall sports. As happy as we are about that, is how unhappy we are no one can attend.

We think with some thought and a bit of extra time, something could be worked out!

These are our children and grandchildren whom we have watched play sports, most likely from the age of 5 or 6, if not younger. Those of us with high school students have faithfully followed their careers through rain, sleet and snow. We find it highly unfair to be denied their last games, especially of their senior year.

Please find a way to divide up groups of people who are too foolish to divide up themselves and maintain distance in the stands and on the ground. There must be a way to accomplish this.

We are counting on our school districts to provide an answer for this very sad, heartbreaking problem.

— Mary Pat Lucia, Erie

Greenhouse gas initiative

could save many lives

We are wearing masks now because of the COVID pandemic. Will we be able to shed them when the crisis is over?

By participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative with the 10 other states in our region, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is estimating that the health benefits could be massive.

Up to 639 premature deaths from respiratory illness will be prevented due to emission reductions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide and 30,000 fewer hospital visits for children and adults.

Additionally, climate pollution will be reduced by 188 million tons of carbon emissions by 2030.

Now is the time to write your Pennsylvania state senator and your Pennsylvania state representative telling them to do everything they can to support RGGI.

The health and economic benefits will be massive and what a wonderful legacy to give our children and grandchildren.

— Claude Wegley, Lawrence Park

Lend local brewers your

support during pandemic

What a year, huh? Six years ago when I started a very small business with my buddy Steve, we never could have imagined a wilder business climate. Rules change frequently, consumer behavior is altered (possibly forever), and the struggle to survive is more and more pointed.

Steve and I started Erie Ale Works to provide a quality product and a fun and unique experience. It seems we hit the nail on the head. Sept. 6 is our sixth anniversary and we couldn't be more honored about how this community has embraced and supported us.

Cold weather is coming, along with further pandemic uncertainty. The local brewing community will get through it with your help, but our predictions point to more struggle than success. Please consider local. It's the only way we all make it out alive.

Thank you to Erie's craft beer drinkers, brewers and suppliers. We love what we do daily and we're looking forward to another six years of good beer and fun times.

—Jeff McCullor, Erie Ale Works