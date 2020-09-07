At one point in pandemic, 22,000 jobs were lost in Erie County

This year’s edition of the holiday celebrating American workers arrives in especially fraught times.

So many of our neighbors have seen their livelihoods disrupted or even extinguished by the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some businesses and jobs have bounced back, while other people continue to struggle with no assurances that lasting relief is coming.

As our weekend report on the fractured regional economy pointed out, at one point Erie County had lost about 22,000 jobs since the beginning of the year. Ken Louie, director of Penn State Behrend’s Economic Research Institute of Erie, said nearly 40 percent of those jobs have come back.

The unemployment rate in Erie County stands at 14.8%, well above the national rate of 10.2%. The national economy shrank by nearly a third during the second quarter of this year.

Statewide, the ranks of the unemployed swelled by 620,000 people since the beginning of the year. And both the Erie region and the state face the prospect that the recovery will be hindered as colder weather begins to arrive. Cross your fingers for a mild fall and winter.

"I don’t want to sound pessimistic," Louie said, "but it’s a long way before we are going to climb out."

Restaurants that are eking by with the help of outdoor dining, for example, will face further troubles or even going out of business if the current state restrictions on indoor customer capacity remain in effect. That hard-hit sector also reflects how the damage ripples through the region.

Curtze Food Service of Erie, which supplies the restaurant and food service industry, was forced to lay off 150 of its 430 employees after the pandemic hit in March. Only about half of those workers have returned.

"We are 25 to 30% from a full recovery," Curtze President Bruce Kern said. "Our customers are really in the battle of their lives."

Some will likely lose that battle. Some already have.

Full recovery depends, of course, on containing COVID-19 and in due course developing and deploying a vaccine. The prospects for both remain uncertain, and there are no shortcuts to defeating a pandemic. The inadequacy of the federal response hasn’t helped.

The climb out that Ken Louie talked about begins with personal responsibility – face masks, social distancing, hand-washing and sanitizing. Looking out for other people as well as yourself, in other words.

Widespread failures to follow those protocols will only compound the economic damage and slow any return toward normalcy.

In the meantime, the rest of us can do our part also by being purposeful about supporting local businesses and products to help buoy them as they seek a way to get through this. A lot of our neighbors need all of the help they can get.