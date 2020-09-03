Those who brought guns to a peaceful demonstration are the real snowflakes.

Racism is rooted in xenophobia, meaning the fear of others. On Sunday, Aug. 30, I saw such fear proudly on display.

I’m not sure what message counterprotesting a demonstration entitled "Racism Has No Home Here" puts out, other than to say that, indeed, racism is quite comfortable here in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Dozens of people, predominately white and male, lined the parade route. Many of them were heavily armed with semi-automatics, rifles and pistols. In spite of this nakedly racist intimidation, I joined hundreds of others to peacefully demonstrate in solidarity with others throughout this nation against white supremacy and for police accountability.

For a long time, conservative media have painted liberals as cowardly "snowflakes," sensitive to the slightest provocation and unable to tolerate opposing views. The behavior of local anti-racist protesters loudly contradicts this stereotype and showed who the real cowards are.

Hundreds of anti-racism demonstrators calmly stood their ground while enduring verbal abuse and harassment from visibly armed counterprotesters. That is true bravery. That is true patriotism: To hold true to our nation’s values and demand that our society can do better, even in the face of violent repression.

Clearly, the real cowards are those who showed up armed to the teeth in the public square in Edinboro on Sunday, prepared for violent confrontation. These people do not believe in American values or the Constitution. They are a cancer upon our republic. What they practice is terrorism and we must never give in to terrorists’ demands. We will not back down.

— Elliot Dale, Erie

RNC whitewashed Trump’s

tenure and temperament

Speakers at the RNC were Winston Smith of "1984" incarnate, rewriting the history of the mercurial Trump’s feral, improvisational presidency.

— Jerome Swabb, Erie

Trump is for low taxes and

honors the Constitution

Less government, more individual responsibility, with God’s help, a better world. Low taxes, plus responsible government, equals prosperity.

These are two slogans that can make a better world for us and our future generations. And they are two slogans that should help us make the proper decisions at the polls on Nov. 3rd.

Forget the party designation, forget past allegiances that are not always honored by the candidates. Check the records. Who has honored what our Constitution has promised us? Who cares about the individual and not just their vote? Who is working for less taxes, lowered health care costs and a stronger better economy?

I have chosen Donald J. Trump to receive my vote and my confidence, I hope you will, too.

— Sandra T. Hughes, Erie

Let’s hope for an end

to these unsettled times

We live in unsettled times these days. People are going stir crazy from being sequestered in their homes or just being kept away from their normal activities. Many who are lucky enough to still be able to go to work are skeptical about possibly catching this COVID-19 thing. And, I don't blame anyone for being a bit afraid of the thing.

It seems that every day there is a new description of what can happen if you are not properly protected from the virus. And, they tell us that seniors are more vulnerable than younger people, so this leaves me, at 76 years old, at a higher risk than most. I am being cautious whenever I go out. I wear the mask.

As for unsettled times, just what possesses people to destroy and damage property, and injure, even kill, others? What is to be gained? Is this COVID thing causing people to lose their common sense?

I can't begin to imagine how so many will ever be able to recover from the damage that has been done. So many have worked their entire lives to build something they are proud of only to have everything destroyed in minutes by unthinking people.

There are those who would disband our law enforcement entities. No law and order would be the worst thing to ever happen to this country, even worse than this virus thing. Even with what protection we have, there is so much lawlessness going on and a lot of it is because the enforcers have their hands tied.

The past three and a half years have seen the country make strides in the right direction, in spite of negativity in Washington. We need as a country to band together and fight this negativity. Drain the swamp, so to speak.

I'm praying for an end to this turmoil soon.

— Robert Wurst, Erie