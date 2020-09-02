We must hold police and ourselves accountable.

With many high-profile instances of police brutality over the past year, we all must do our share in changing this culture. Law enforcement culture, training and supervision must change to prevent any more cases.

Our law enforcement must be funded to protect citizens and their property. When we defund law enforcement, we handcuff them and give the power to the criminals. Law enforcement must work with local, state and federal agencies to change and provide better accountability.

Officers need better training that can be continually evaluated and improved upon to make them better and us safer. Equipment such as body cameras must be current and mandatory to hold everyone accountable. Police unions must work with officers, citizens and management to make accountability the priority and make unprofessional behavior unacceptable.

All leaders of law enforcement, government and citizens must be working with the president to offer solutions to eliminate these actions.

As citizens, we must hold ourselves accountable, as well. We must educate our children to respect and comply with authority, especially law enforcement. Working with law enforcement to assist in protecting our communities makes everyone safer. I believe some, if not most of the brutality by police, would have been avoided with body cameras and compliance by citizens.

I do not understand how we as citizens can say the police are the only ones at fault here. Life is a two-way street, therefore, to proceed we all must be held accountable and obey the laws.

— Steve Bahny, Albion

Many mail services

deliver mail too late

In general, there are no real complaints about the Erie U.S. Postal Service delivery system, but there is one thing that they can do a whole lot better for convenience.

Recently, I had mail to be picked up. I waited until 4 p.m. Nobody showed up.

This had happened before when I scheduled a pickup for priority mail and I had to bring the package back inside to schedule again for the next day.

So, since I figured they'd never show up, I picked up the package and brought it inside. At 4:45 p.m., I saw the truck go by and they had put mail in my box, as well.

This is no time to deliver the mail.

If the mail cannot be delivered by 4 p.m., bring it tomorrow.

FedEx and UPS deliver sometimes at 7:30 p.m. and I cannot stand that either.

— J.V. Presogna, Erie

Is BIden fit enough

to run for office?

It's bothersome to note that Joe Biden has a chance to be president. He's exhibited concerning behaviors when he presents himself in public. Biden's constant gaffes, his inability to form sentences and complete thoughts is worrisome at best. As a survivor of brain aneurysms and brain surgery, his health is of utmost importance should he be elected.

During the past three and one-half years, the media has failed to humanize President Donald Trump. Trump’s drive and energetic ability has been proven time and again as he has demonstrated during his tenure.

In my opinion, Biden lacks the stamina, energy and drive to fulfill the demands and duties of the office.

The hate and vitriol by the left and the media for Trump can be traced back to the last election and the unimagined loss of the election by a reviled candidate. It has been focused on Trump as they sought to make his presidency illegitimate and take him down.

— Matt Schaaf, Erie

Consider Trump’s morals,

not just a single issue

Letter writer Peg Mitchell says President Donald Trump is pro-life. Trump has cheated on all of his wives.

He paid $130,000 to a porn star to keep her quiet after he married Melania.

Well more than a dozen women have come forward to accuse Trump of sexually inappropriate behavior.

He even made inappropriate comments about his own daughter and said he would date her if she was not his daughter.

This man has no morals. If you think he is pro-life, you are sadly mistaken. He is a Republican and therefore he must say he is pro-life.

And for all the pro-life people who support Trump taking kids from their parents and putting them in cages or his racist stand on Black Lives Matter, or his pathetic handling COVID-19, then you’re not really pro-life. You are just pro-birth.

— Brian Mitchell, North East

Pro-life voter plans to

cast vote for Joe Biden

This is in response to Sharlene Guzzy’s recent letter. I’m going to keep this very simple: Donald Trump lies. If he’s 100% pro-life, why is abortion still legal after four years of his "leadership"? I’m pro-life, too, but I’m voting for Joe Biden.

— Maryann Sirak, Lake City