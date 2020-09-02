The longtime pastor of Erie’s Second Baptist Church died Saturday at age 81.

Some people just radiate wisdom, compassion and cool.

The Rev. Allen B. Green was one of them.

I’ve written about Green — the longtime pastor of Erie’s Second Baptist Church who died Saturday at age 81 — many times over the past three decades.

We had plenty of conversations, both on and off the record.

I will cherish them all.

I’ve mentioned before, in this column space, a December 2007 interview with Green about the meaning of Christmas, a story I tackled from various vantage points.

I interviewed a retail shop owner, the director of a homeless shelter, a landscaper who sells Christmas trees, and Green.

During our conversation, Green uttered one of my all-time favorite quotes from any of the thousands of interviews I’ve conducted in my career.

"We can send the Hubble telescope into space, we can walk on the moon, " Green said. "But until we accept the prince of peace, we don't even know how to walk together."

Those words have stayed with me, because Green eloquently got at empathy, our larger responsibilities and the holiday’s true meaning with one shot.

In a previous column, I called Green "among the most genuine people I’ve ever met."

Absolutely true.

I’ve written before that Green helped me work out coverage of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s visit to Second Baptist in October 2000. More than 300 people crammed into the church that afternoon, and I’ve rarely been in a more electric, vibrant environment as a journalist.

Jackson’s speech that day about empowerment, hope and ownership was riveting.

But Green also spoke, and nailed it once again regarding the importance of voting.

"If you're not registered to vote," Green exclaimed, "all you can do is make noise.''

I also wrote previously that Green assisted me on a more personal level when he helped officiate the funeral of Richard C. Flowers Sr., my father, at Second Baptist. My dad died on Aug. 1, 2012.

The day of the funeral was a wrenching day for me emotionally. But Green’s deeds and words made that service a true celebration of life.

In the days since Green’s passing, I’ve talked about him with friends via text and read at least a dozen glowing social media tributes to the man, whom Erie City Council honored in 2017 by designating a portion of Monroe Street between East 26th and East 28th streets, near Second Baptist, as Rev. Allen B. Green Way.

I remember City Councilman Mel Witherspoon telling me at the time that he pushed for the honor because of Green’s nearly 40 years of service to his church and the Erie community.

On many occasions I saw Green’s commitment up-close, professionally and personally.

Both the man, and his actions, will forever be treasured.

