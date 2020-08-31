Several local leaders had already been jockeying to replace Mayor Schember.

Many of Joe Schember’s backers were pleased when Erie’s mayor announced recently that he will run for a second term. Rumors had been circulating in recent weeks that Schember planned to step down as mayor. Personal health challenges and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic have kept Schember close to home in recent months, preventing him from connecting with groups throughout the community, as he did in the first 18 months of his term. Several local leaders had already been jockeying to replace Schember had he decided to leave.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said she planned to meet with Schember to prioritize the projects for which the region hopes to obtain major funding from the state in the coming months. The list is a long one, totaling tens of millions of dollars. Backers of what became Jerry Uht Park, now UPMC Park, recall the sometimes bitter debate over trying to get state funding to build the ballpark. Many thought the money – about $8 million – could be better spent on other projects, although that’s not the way the system worked. After then-Gov. Robert Casey released the funds to build the ballpark, it seemed to open a floodgate for megabucks for other local brick-and-mortar projects. They key is for local leaders to have all their ducks in a row, which is what Dahlkemper and Schember seem to be doing.

Mike Copper’s recent column on the pending demolition of Roosevelt Middle School reminded me of the great photo of Babe Ruth holding a young Erie child on what is now Ainsworth Field. You can see the Roosevelt smokestack in the background. Ruth twice played in exhibition games at the field over the years, and legend has it that he homered high over the smokestack. Hard to believe.

Scores of lakefront scavengers in this region have been searching for beach glass for many years, thanks to all the people who used to dump their garbage in Lake Erie. Now it turns out Lake Erie is filled with microplastic particles, according to a report in Ontario Outdoors magazine. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology conducted a study that estimates more than 380 metric tons of plastic can be found in Lake Erie. Juliette Daily, who is studying for her doctorate at RIT, discovered that of the nine types of polymers she studied, three accumulated on the surface of the water, while the remaining six sank to the bottom. While the implications of so many plastic particles in the lake are not clear, many fish caught in the lake have been found to contain plastic. I can see the demand for beach glass for jewelry, but recycled plastic that washes up on shore doesn’t seem to have as much potential for stylish earrings.

Retired football coach Lou Holtz drew a lot of attention when he spoke at last week’s Republican National Convention and called Joe Biden a Catholic "in name only." Not only did a group of prominent Jesuit scholars rally to Biden’s defense, the University of Notre Dame quickly distanced itself from its former head coach. Longtime fans will recall that Holtz landed in hot water by playing politics decades ago when he cut TV commercials backing Jesse Helms. He lost his job as head coach at Arkansas over the controversy.

Major stakes races were run recently at Presque Isle Downs, but without any fans in attendance. Frankly, I can’t understand why fans are not permitted in the lower level grandstand where social distancing is easily accomplished. Fans would be outdoors, which would be a lot healthier than gambling inside the casino, which is open to customers. Anyway, I really miss attending the races.

Congratulations to Dennis and Terri Michalski who recently retired after working for more than a decade at St. Patrick Catholic Church Food Pantry. They were part of a dedicated team of volunteers that served nearly 1,000 needy people every week. The Michalskis said they feel good that so many others are ready to step in to fill their shoes, but it won’t be easy.

Longtime Erie Times-News editor Liz Allen, now a member of City Council, wrote an interesting story for the Erie Reader marking the 25th anniversary of the Neighborhood Art House. Benedictine sisters Joan Chittister and Mary Lou Kownacki originally came up with the idea of establishing a center for neighborhood children, and it’s been a huge success. Not only has the center had talented administrators over the years, many volunteers donated their time and skills to transform the old Goodyear Tire store into a colorful and eye-catching center at 201 E. 10th Street. Dr. Dick Rahner worked tirelessly to provide beautiful landscaping.

Those interested in baseball memorabilia should check out the auction Vin Scully is having through Sept. 23. The 92-year-old retired Los Angeles Dodgers announcer has put up his lifetime collection of baseball history for bid. Scully, who took a nasty fall some weeks ago, breaking his nose and several ribs, says he knows he won’t be around forever and he’d like to use some of the money from the auction to pay for his grandchildren’s education.

