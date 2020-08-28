Testing offered at MLK Center could help curtail the virus in city hot spots.

Testing for COVID-19 does not somehow artificially elevate case counts for the disease. Consider it a weapon of the highest order in this fight. It spotlights the virus where it resides and enables health workers to corner it.

They can trace individuals that infected people have been in contact with and potentially infected. When those people quarantine, the virus is trapped. It can no longer move from one host to the next, carrying with it the risk of death.

The federal government has yet to craft a coherent testing strategy. Supply chain issues, laboratory bottlenecks, political gamesmanship and more have complicated the testing process.

As reporter David Bruce has detailed, two local hospitals limit testing to the symptomatic.

That is why the testing offered Thursday at Erie’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 312 Chestnut St., was so important and encouraging.

The Minority Community Investment Coalition scheduled free COVID-19 testing for residents who live in areas of the city where case counts are high.

The Erie County Department of Health provided the tests, which were to be administered by Saint Vincent Hospital. More testing is expected to be offered at a later date.

The MCIC, a collaboration of the Booker T. Washington Center, the MLK Center, the John F. Kennedy Center and the Urban Erie Community Development Corp., took rapid action early in the crisis to deliver food to vulnerable residents during the shutdown. Later in the summer, the MCIC announced a new task force to target the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on residents in their service areas.

Thanks to them for this effort, which could save lives in neighborhoods attacked by the virus.

The disease, as we have said, has thrown into painful, high relief Erie’s persistent racial and economic disparities and the power they have to limit human potential.

COVID-19 in Erie and across the country finds opportunity in historically marginalized neighborhoods where populations are dense and families have less access to health care and fresh food outlets. Many work in situations that place them at high risk for exposure.

As has been reported, 20% of Erie County’s caseload has been found within one inner city ZIP code, 16503.

White and Black church leaders organized by the Victory Christian Center’s Bishop Dwane Brock earlier this summer took a stand against racism in Erie. In their first joint action, they fanned out in this afflicted ZIP code to distribute face masks and educational literature.

This pandemic unfolds during anxious, divided times with a power to seed despair.

But these local efforts — the testing, education and caring outreach — remind us of the strength of character, compassion and resolve to solve complex problems that define Erie in this pivotal time. Support them.