We need federal help for school maintenance and safety.

I am a nearly 80-year-old grandfather. I beg others: Raise your voices to keep our youngest out of dangerous school buildings this fall. I know it is some hardship for some parents, but their kids can be stay-at-home companions a few months longer.

Children easily forget good hand-washing. Local taxation to finance schooling was reasonable, but by now, a big maintenance backlog requires more federal help. Could we not implore our local officials to insist that the lords of Washington earmark billions of dollars for repair and back into reopening slowly with older kids first?

President Donald Trump has expressed many expensive, risky, repellent and dangerous whims. But he prided himself on being a deal-maker. Do we, the people, dare offer him a deal: We refuse to send our elementary kids for the first half of the school year until he and Congress actually deposit in school districts new money to fix the backlog of school maintenance issues (poor ventilation, broken windows, toilets and sinks, mold, etc.)? How about refusing until we can literally see work started on our schools?

I am proposing that parents, teachers and others balk or go on a "truancy strike," awaiting a temporary stimulus with new money to precede elementary school return.

Come one, come all. Come mothers and fathers and grandparents, older sisters and brothers, teachers, school boards and principals, state legislators, mayors and councils. Let's raise our voices for fixing schools for our children, now!

— Robert Cogan, Edinboro

Bipartisan bill supports

lymphedema patients’ care

Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, lymphedema patients must have the medical supplies they need to safely manage their condition at home. The Lymphedema Treatment Act (S.518/H.R.1948) is a bipartisan bill that would improve insurance coverage for medically necessary, prescription compression supplies.

Without this central component of treatment, lymphedema patients are at significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization. With more than 450 cosponsors, the Lymphedema Treatment Act is the most supported health care bill in Congress and should be passed into law this year.

— Charles A. Bennett, Fairview

We must teach, encourage

our young people to vote

While in agreement with Leah Mathie, who encouraged young people to register to vote, we must also strongly encourage them to go to the polls or request a mail-in ballot to cast their votes.

I was 20 when the voting age was dropped to 18 and was so excited to cast the first ballot of my life. We must push this positive attitude forward to our young voters or as the older voters pass on, there will be no one left to vote.

Talk to your children from the time they are young, gradually expanding their knowledge of the importance of their vote. Make it a positive experience.

Discuss the candidates at dinner and ask their opinions. Listen to what they have to say, for one day in the not too distant future, they will be making the decisions that will affect us all.

— Ellen Gigogne, Erie

Mike Kelly’s response to

postal changes inadequate

Recently, I sent the following question to U.S. Rep.Mike Kelly, R-16th Dist.: "I would like to know if you are going to support the funding of the U.S. Postal Service and if you will also support stopping the current downsizing of it given the present circumstances. That being the many of us who are unable to physically get to the polls and must rely on the Postal Service to do that for us. Additionally, for the great many of us who must get our prescriptions via the Postal Service."

This was his reply, in part: "As you may know, our nation is currently engaged in a discussion about USPS because Democrats are claiming that President Trump is sabotaging the agency’s operations to prevent vote by mail in November’s presidential election. This, of course, is not true. There is no obstacle whatsoever to each state’s Secretary of State providing mailed ballots to voters who request them with enough time to send them back before the election." No, that is not true.

It is an established fact that the appointed postmaster general is a big donor to the president. It is also irrefutably true that postal boxes and sorting machinery have been removed. Also, there has been coverage from The Atlantic detailing how mail is being delayed.

And these are the words of the so-called president in a Fox Business interview: "They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," President Donald Trump said. "If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it."

— Gary Ealy, Sharpsville