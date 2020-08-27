Postal Service changes imperil election and life-saving deliveries.

I am a retired U.S. Postal Service employee, having worked for 25 years as a letter carrier, training specialist and manager, and postmaster in Erie and Crawford counties. I am writing to raise awareness about the devastating issues facing the U.S. Postal Service. Recent operational changes, including those made in Erie at the General Mail Facility (GMF), are resulting in substantial delays in the delivery of mail. Americans need the Postal Service performing at full capacity now more than ever.

Americans rely on the Postal Service to deliver life-saving prescription medications, essential goods and communications. In some cases, delayed or denied delivery could force individuals to forgo critical medications and goods altogether. An interruption in service also means a delay in receiving and delivering absentee ballots, crucial during the pandemic.

For seniors, especially those with preexisting medical conditions quarantining for safety, a trip to the pharmacy, store or polling site could unnecessarily expose them to greater risk of infection from COVID-19.

Congressman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania's 16th District knows firsthand what COVID-19 can do its victims, as he successfully fought the virus himself this past spring. A lot of our seniors don't have the same support system in place as Kelly to help them fight this virus — let's not diminish the effectiveness of one of the tools they need to navigate through their (hopefully) recovery.

I am asking everyone in Erie and Crawford counties, as well as Ashtabula County in Ohio, to join me in calling on U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, Glenn Thompson, R-15th Dist. and Dave Joyce, of Ohio, R-14th Dist., to do right by the people who tirelessly work each day to ensure households and businesses receive timely delivery of mail and goods, often at a greater risk to their own health.

Tell your congressman to preserve the Postal Service and provide emergency funding to keep it operating.

— Richard Zuck, Lake City

Gnibus will serve this

district better than Kelly

Every election we voters elect representatives to Congress to represent us and to look after our district’s needs. As things have gone, I believe we have the worst congressman in my lifetime in U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th Dist.

He has not done anything for our poorest workers, who have not had a raise in the minimum wage in more than 12 years. He has voted more than 50 times to kill the Affordable Care Act with nothing to replace it with, and recently, his Butler car dealership business, Mike Kelly Automotive Group, received three loans, totaling between $450,000 and a little more than $1 million of our workers’ tax dollars from the Paycheck Protection Plan.

He is one of the biggest cheerleaders and enablers of this president, who lies daily, name-calls anyone who does not support his thinking, makes statements that are outrageous, dismisses scientific recommendations by experts while the COVID-19 pandemic rages in our country killing thousands of our citizens, and who tries to suppress voting by shutting down processing in our post offices.

Kelly comes to town unannounced to meet with his donors, but will never have a face-to-face town hall meeting with the voters to answer our questions and to tell us why he always votes the party line.

We now have a highly qualified candidate in Kristy Gnibus, who will replace Kelly and finally give us a representative who will work for our needs and respect the voters.

New leadership in our congressional district has been a long time coming. Let’s vote for ourselves and vote for Kristy Gnibus.

— Joe Michalski, Girard

Trump is pro-life, that

is all you need to know

I going to make this very simple:

The Fifth Commandment from God is "Thou shall not kill."

President Donald Trump is 100% pro-life.

— Sharlene Guzzy, Lake City

We must see these protests

for what they truly are

In the midst of the storm is the calm — the eye.

Please America, stay in the calm spot and evaluate the current times with an eye that is clear so that we can get through the waters with hearts that are open to the truth of what is happening.

Keep your eyes on the turmoil in the devastated cities that are run over by wild mobs who hate America. See the truth in their objections, their smashing and burning.

See the truth of what actually needs to change — the hearts of the human race. What use is it to have all of the world's goods and have a heart that is discontent, focused on evil and hatred?

Please open your eye, America, before socialism, or worse, takes over our nation. We are one nation, under God with liberty and justice for all.

— Ann M. Filutze, North East