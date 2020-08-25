14-year-old reads the signs on Mom’s face to see how his joke has landed.

My son is an instigator, a sprite, a player of games with other people’s heads. He loves nothing more than to get my goat.

For example, I told him the other day that his beloved Camp Fitch hat was on my bed. I was in my room looking for something else. He came in, put the hat on and proceeded to ask me where it was, knowing I wouldn’t look up at him. I got annoyed and started looking for the darned hat I’d just seen, lying on the bed. When I couldn’t find it on the floor or on the bed, or anywhere else, I finally looked up and saw it on his head. He burst out laughing at my quickly darkening expression.

This is nowhere more of a problem than in the car during this particular election season. He reads the names off the candidates’ signs and asks me if I’m going to vote for this person or that. Now, he knows very well whom I’m going to vote for and why. But he likes to see my varied reactions, depending on my mood.

To be clear, J.R. points out these signs because he knows they are driving me crazy. I think they’re tacky and, in this climate, unnecessarily goading. Nobody I know on either side needs any help figuring out which of these guys they prefer. And a lawn sign or 10 certainly isn’t going to change the mind of any old bloke driving by on his way to the supermarket.

So the other day, utterly sick of the yard sign conversation, I started talking about the walking man.

A little background: We have a guy in our neighborhood who walks A LOT. I mean every time we get in the car to go to one or another of J.R.’s activities, he’s out there walking. It’s a relatively recent phenomenon, so it still bears discussion. I told J.R. that the guy might be trying to quit smoking, or lose a few pounds, or get through a particularly difficult time in his life, all things that have sent me out in my walking shoes at odd hours.

J.R., 14, conceded that point. And then, as deadpan as any practiced comedian, he said. "Or, maybe he’s just trying to (read all the signs and) decide who to vote for."

The only reason he lives is that I’m still laughing.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Jennie Geisler can be reached at 870-1885. Send an email to jennie.geisler@timesnews.com.