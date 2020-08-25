College students, check your registration and vote.

In the next few weeks, students around the country are returning to universities and colleges with little uniformity in protocol from school to school. Because of this, many students may not be prepared to vote at their current addresses. It is vital that all students update their voter registrations immediately. Whether a student has returned to campus or stayed home while taking online courses, they will want to be sure they register to vote at that address so in requesting a mail-in ballot, it is sent to the correct place.

Voter registration information can be found at nextgenamerica.org. Young voters are particularly vital to this election as voters under the age of 35 make up the largest group of eligible voters, yet they consistently turn out at the lowest rates. The consistent cries for change will fall on deaf ears if young people continue not to turn out to vote for progressive candidates up and down the ticket.

Take a moment today to make sure the young people in your life are registered to vote so their voices can be heard.

—Leah Mathie, NextGen Organizer for Erie

People who kneel during

anthem make things worse

As we approach yet another kickoff to a new football season, a large percentage of American fans are probably dreading what’s to come. Oh no! Here we go again. Why can’t they just play the game that they are richly rewarded to play and stop bashing our country’s symbol of unity?

Some of us may even continue to view the games as the kneelers — who sadly mistake their disrespect of our flag for social awareness, and deny their actions, thereby continuing to exacerbate and cultivate tensions where they need not be —persist in disrupting the activity.

Many of us are very annoyed by this. The only difference is that, as we feel betrayed and insulted, we hold it in with disdain, hoping that someday the culprits will grow up and realize how misdirected they were.

No, we won’t react with anarchist fits of behavior as some will when the shoe is on the other foot. We don’t topple statues and burn buildings. We have faith in our justice system, with the understanding that it is in their hands, and no system is perfect, but this is the best on the planet.

So, what will it be then? Shall we unite in allegiance or shall we widen the divide through hasty reaction?

What is at stake is the future of the NFL. Will they continue to play in sold-out stadiums after the pandemic, or will we need more cardboard cut-outs when all is said and done?

— Alan Ahlgren, Erie

President Trump supports

Catholics and is pro life

From a homily by the Rev. Jonathan Meyer of Guilford, Indiana, printed in the April 2020 "Michael" magazine:

"All of us that are here today understand an eternal truth, that every child is precious and a sacred gift from God. When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God's creation! When we hold a newborn baby in our arms, we know the endless love that a child brings to each family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor that radiates from each human soul. One life changes the world. As the Bible tells, each person is wonderfully made."

Who spoke these words? Not a pastor, not a rabbi and not a bishop, but the president of the United States. The title of the article was "Is Donald Trump really pro-life?"

I, myself, have written before of the several promos pro-life has received during his term in office. Included with the article is a picture of the president and the Rev. Andrew Mahana, a Maronite priest, after exorcising the White House. The president is shown holding a statue of Our Lady of Fatima and a rosary, gifts from the priest.

The writer goes on to name other famous people who had a change of heart on the abortion issue, including Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King, who had two abortions and now works with Priests for Life; Dr. Bernard Nathanson, who in my day was "the abortion king" and founder of NARAL; and Abby Johnson, who was a director of Planned Parenthood, converted and is now author of the best-selling book, "Planned." The first lady is Catholic also.

The author is pressing the premise that we should never stop fasting and praying and never give up!

— Peg Mitchell, Millcreek