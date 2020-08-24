Brayden Harrington said Biden gave him tips on how to handle his stutter.

After watching way too many hours of the Democratic National Convention, I was surprised to be so inspired by a 13-year-old New Hampshire boy, Brayden Harrington, who had sat down and talked with Joe Biden about his stutter. The kid gave a courageous little speech about how Biden gave him a few tips on how to deal with his stammer.

In another biographical clip, Biden’s sister recalled how a grade school nun many years ago made fun of young Joe’s stutter, which sent him running home in tears. Biden’s mother rushed back to the school with fury in her eyes and threatened to "rip that bonnet off your head if you ever make fun of my boy again." Several national columnists in recent weeks, who presumably battled a stammer earlier in life, encouraged Biden to talk publicly about his stutter. This proved to be an effective way to deal with the issue, which still seems to occasionally crop up in Biden’s speech.

The convention offered several quality speeches, many of which probably couldn’t have happened at a typical convention where almost constant applause interrupts the speaker. One thing for sure, Barack and Michelle Obama both took an opportunity to let Donald Trump know they are tired of his constant complaints about their administration. It’ll be interesting to see the response at this week’s Republican National Convention, which starts tonight.

A big question at the GOP convention is what time slot will be assigned to the My Pillow guy. I always enjoy seeing, or in this case hearing, from elderly party leaders at the conventions. But Jimmy Carter, who turns 96 on Oct. 1, sounded really old during his remarks at the Democratic convention. His wife, Rosalynn, who just turned 93, also spoke during a recorded message.

A movement is afoot to build support for Biden in traditionally Republican Fairview Township. "Fairview for Biden" has posted signs throughout the township and supporters are planning other activities and outreach programs to encourage voters from across the political spectrum to back the former vice president. In 2016, Trump won Fairview Township with nearly 55% of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 41%. Third-party candidates received about 4% of the vote.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves as the White House Response Coordinator for the Coronavirus Task Force, is the sister of Don Birx, former chancellor at Penn State Behrend. Don Birx now serves as president of Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.

Excerpts from David Frew’s new book, which will be published later this year by the Jefferson Educational Society, mentions the Kaqua Indians, which was the Seneca name for the Eriez Indians. Seeing this brought back memories of Lee Trevino’s victory at the Greater Erie Charity Golf Classic more than 30 years ago. In his remarks at the trophy presentation at the Kahkwa Club, Trevino chided club members for tinkering with what he called the beautiful Donald Ross golf course. "Leave Kaqua the way it is," Trevino implored. "You wouldn’t paint a mustache on the Mona Lisa." He pronounced the name Kah-ka-wah, drawing the wrath of two club members standing near me, who thought he was intentionally making fun of the name. According to Frew’s book, it turns out Trevino’s pronunciation was correct.

Saegertown native Sharon Stone made news twice last week, as she commented on Instagram about her sister, Kelly Stone, who was hospitalized in poor condition with COVID-19. The actress was especially worried about Kelly, who also suffers from lupus. Later in the week, on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Russell Crowe credited Sharon Stone for single-handedly getting him a part in "The Quick and the Dead," which turned out to be his big break. Stone, Gene Hackman and Leonardo DiCaprio also starred in that 1995 western. Stone, a producer of the film, insisted that Crowe be hired for a role. She had seen a film Crowe had appeared in Australia.

What a terrible loss for the family and friends of Joe James, who died in an accident on Aug. 7. Only 54, Joe was a devoted husband and father, and I remember him so well when he assisted Joe Gehringer at Kokoros Hatters. Seems as if it was only yesterday.

The pandemic has kept so many of us close to home, but the weather this summer has been nothing short of spectacular. Local vegetable gardens are producing bountiful crops, and don’t be surprised if neighbors start sneaking baskets of zucchini onto your front porch.

Area anglers are keeping close watch for waterspout outbursts on Lake Erie. Many were spotted earlier this month on several of the Great Lakes, including Michigan, Erie and Ontario. According to Weather Network meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg, cooler temperatures aloft, combined with warm lake temperatures, create an unstable atmosphere conducive for waterspout formation. An article in "The Bucket," newsletter for the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, says waterspouts are harmless, provided you’re watching them from a distance.

Incidentally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers claims water levels on each of the Great Lakes, with the exception of Lake Superior, are expected to peak in September. After that, the levels should start to decline, a spokesman for the group said.

