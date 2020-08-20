Lawful orders by police should be obeyed.

The Aug. 13 front-page story in the Erie Times-News titled "Lawsuit over Erie protest kicking names officer" just again exemplifies the ongoing onslaught against our protectors. A protester refusing to move when so ordered for legitimate police reasons now files a lawsuit. Lawyers love cases to push the envelope seeking easy money via settlements when clients, due to their own faults, endure injuries that were avoidable.

The public just doesn’t get it. I, for one, am not moved by Hannah Silbaugh’s lawsuit. Lawyers many times solicit personal injury business. How counsel was retained in this matter is unknown, but law and order seems to be constantly challenged.

Sure, legal protests have legitimate reasons to occur. Yet when law and order are being violated, our citizens need to obey lawful directives by our police officers.

— Harry A. Flannery, Conneaut Lake

Faith tells us that God

planned, created universe

Consider the human body. How intricate and complex, a combination of cells and organs whose interactions are still not fully understood. It begs the question: Where did we come from?

There are only two possibilities: Something came from nothing or something came from something.

But something from nothing does not even make logical sense. It creates more unanswered problems than it answers: Where do right and wrong come from? What happens when we die?

The other answer is that something planned and created the universe. Christians, refer to that something as God. Instead of raising questions with no answers, it provides answers to the questions that cannot be answered by the something-from-nothing position.

To accept either answer requires a leap of faith; there is no "conclusive" evidence for either answer, just faith. Scripture verifies this stating: "Without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him."

But just believing that something made us does not describe the nature of the something that created us or how we relate to it. For this Christians, by faith, turn to Jesus who is "the image of the invisible God, the first born of all creation."

The Apostle Paul wrote, "This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners." It is not blind, unsubstantiated faith. "Worthy of all acceptance" is key.

Why is Jesus worthy of acceptance? Because there is no other person in human history that fulfilled ancient prophesies from God and did what he did by dying on a cross for our salvation.

Study the Scriptures prayerfully, and the something that created us will be Jesus, creator and redeemer of the world.

— Tyco V. Swick, Erie

Weigh carefully Trump’s

words and his record

The Bible says, "They will know you by your fruits." You just can’t say you’re pro-life. Your actions speak louder than your words.

Let’s look at President Donald Trump. Who would consider him to be honest? Does he ever belittle anyone or make fun of others? Does he looks out for the needy? Remember, "Whatsoever you do to the least of my people, you do unto me."

Some of his actions to consider: allowing children to be separated from their parents at the border and live locked up; ignoring the warnings of Russia putting bounties on our troops; not giving arms (passed by Congress) to Ukraine unless the president there made up something illegal about the Bidens.

It’s my prayer that we all remember the peaceful protesters being pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets and him calling Hispanics rapists and murderers. He went to North Korea and claimed he made such a wonderful deal with Kim Jong Un. Meanwhile, that country progressed dramatically with their missile program.

Do you think President Trump has led us out of this coronavirus mess? When is it all just going to "miraculously disappear"? Now he is driving the Postal Service into the ground, which could suppress mail-in voting. I have never been so disappointed in a president.

— Stephen Kuhn, Erie

Postal Service could raise

money with Trump stamp

I simply can’t understand how one small group of people are so willing and determined to destroy an American institution — the United States Postal Service. That group being President Donald Trump, his cabinet and Sen. Mitch McConnell. They are so blinded by one issue, mail-in voter ballots, that they are willing to harm our entire nation.

However, let me offer two solutions: Everybody should purchase a book of stamps. Whether you ever use them or not, it will help bolster the USPS budget.

The second solution, and perhaps even more effective, would be to issue large stamps featuring Mr. Trump’s face. His ego would not allow him to stop the mail then!

— Ann Gress, Erie