Students start the school year the same way they ended it last year, amid uncertainty.

We hoped the losses and disruption students experienced in the last months of the 2020 school year due to COVID-19 would be temporary.

We mourned with seniors denied rites of passage like prom, championship games and boisterous graduation ceremonies. We marveled at their resiliency and fortitude.

We applauded the creative lengths to which districts went to stay upbeat and connected with kids, often without necessary resources. Some even rallied to host safe graduations at Waterford Township’s drive-in theater.

The trauma was real, but there were important life lessons, too, about how quickly life can change and require us to find new ways forward.

We are reminded of all that again as we listen to the voices of students throughout western Pennsylvania reflect on the start of a new school year amid the threat of the ongoing pandemic.

Reporter Jennie Geisler and colleagues from other newspapers in the USA Today western Pennsylvania network talked with teens to learn how they felt about the return of the school year.

What struck us again is their courage and goodwill. Some, such as Caidyn Flood, a North East High School 10th grader, found online learning, with its lack of distractions, made it easier to learn. That’s what she has opted to do in the fall.

Others are eager to learn again in classrooms with their friends and teachers.

Many expressed concerns that a return to the classroom could spark outbreaks and new shutdowns.

Jakyria McClendon, an Erie High School senior, said she could tolerate the loss of sports. But the cancellation of the school year would cost her a shop class and the chance to be a mentor and a school ambassador.

"I’ll feel like it’s ruined," she said.

McClendon and other students seemed also to understand better than some adults what is needed to prevent that.

"I’m not scared of the virus, but how people don’t follow the rules and are not taking care of themselves," she said.

With the pandemic’s future uncertain and its spread uneven, local districts are offering families options from online only to full-time in-person instruction.

Early reports from colleges and universities chip away at hopes for successful reopenings. Outbreaks spread in a matter of days even with safety measures in place.

It is a reminder that we still have not yet arrived on a comprehensive strategy to quell the virus. The nation’s response remains disjointed without federal leadership. Effective methods to contain the virus, such as wearing masks, have been politicized, making it impossible for citizens to fight COVID-19 together.

Conor Amendola of Mercyhurst Preparatory School, like other students, said he’s confident about the new school year because he trusts that the adults will keep them safe.

Let’s all try harder to earn that trust.