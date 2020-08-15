Students, teachers, school directors welcome new superintendent at swearing-in

Warm welcome: We welcome to Erie Ian Roberts, who was sworn in Wednesday as the new Millcreek schools superintendent. The Millcreek school community certainly went out its way to make him feel at home.

When Roberts went to the Erie County Courthouse to be sworn in by Judge Stephanie Domitrovich, Millcreek students, cheerleaders, teachers, staff and school directors lined the steps of the courthouse.

Roberts joked with Millcreek School Board members that taking over a school district in the middle of a pandemic is an interesting career move. In that vein, he said his first priority will be the safety of students, teachers and staff as school resumes.

Roberts succeeds former Superintendent William Hall, who retired in January. Since then the district has been led by co-acting Superintendents Darcie Moseley and Aaron O’Toole.

School Board President John DiPlacido praised their leadership.

"The district is in a good position through all of this thanks to the work of Mrs. Moseley and Mr. O’Toole," he said.

We’ll second that.

Pandemic predators: The daunting, ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have brought out the best in many people who know we’re all in this together and it’s up to all of us to help keep one another safe.

But whenever something traumatic happens, there are always bottom-feeders who try to use it as cover to scam others, in this case especially seniors who might be isolated by pandemic restrictions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Aging have put out warnings about reports that scammers posing as coronavirus contact tracers have been calling people and trying to get them to give up personal information such as their Social Security number.

Real contact tracers contact people known to have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get them to quarantine themselves to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Real contact tracers will not ask for personal or financial data, only information related to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Help wanted: When Airborn Inc. a year ago announced a $3.7 million expansion at its Lake City plant, it said that move would add about 250 new employees over three years.

Now, as Jim Martin reported this week, the company is working to start filling those jobs and will provide paid training. Airborn makes electronic components used in the medical, defense, industrial and space sectors.

"We’re looking to get these new team members on board as soon as possible," said Chad Lyon, the company’s talent acquisition manager. "New hires will be trained and assigned to various roles within our manufacturing facility."

Amid the economic damage wrought by the pandemic, it’s welcome to see an employer in the region growing. Airborn officials said it has beefed up its health and safety protocols to keep employees and the facility safe.