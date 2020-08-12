What kind of monster does this?

When I read about the person who was tossing kittens out of a car window on a four-lane highway (Peninsula Drive ), I was so angry I could not think about anything else for several days.

What kind of monster does this? It is not human and you must have deep psychological issues and should seek professional help immediately.

I doubt you read a newspaper, so I can only hope a friend or family member sees this and turns you into the police so you can be punished to the greatest extent of the law.

There are many shelters that would have taken these innocent kittens instead of you killing three. Thankfully, good people rescued two, but they have serious injuries.

You are a despicable human being. I do not know how you can live with yourself. Turn yourself into the police and take your punishment.

You should pay for their medical bills. I just cannot imagine being this inhumane.

— Lori Loper, Fairview

There is one good answer

for the world’s ills

An acquaintance of mine said that she likes Donald Trump. I asked her why. She said, "Because he says it like it is."

I thought It would be great if someone would say it like it is. There are terrible problems in this world. There are civil wars, millions of people starving, poverty, inner-city crime, drug addiction, corruption and, now, people dying. It would be fantastic if someone could stand up and say it like it is and give us a solution for all of these problems.

But then I realized that someone already did stand up and say it like it is and gave us a solution to all of these problems. Someone stood up and said: "You shall love one another."

— James Mershon, Erie

Trump takes right stands

on race and abortion

In his recent column, former Gov. Tom Ridge was historically correct in stating that the Republican Party, founded to stop the spread of slavery, "spearheaded Reconstruction, desegregated the federal government and fought alongside civil rights leaders for decades to institute anti-lynching legislation." He said an overwhelming majority of Republican congressmen and senators voted to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act and historically stood firm against violent white supremacists.

Abraham Lincoln was elected for his stand against slavery, which caused the southern Democratic slave owners to secede from the Union. For decades after the Civil War, southern Democrats undermined the efforts of Republicans to elect many Blacks to public office.

Likewise, southern Democratic governors consistently opposed Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts. It was the Republican majority votes that got the Civil Rights Act legislation passed – despite Democrats’ resistance. Ironically, while a Democrat, Donald Trump received awards from Al Sharpton and others for employing and advancing Black workers.

But that all changed when Trump became a Republican — and became an advocate for the most pressing civil rights issue of our day – protecting and advancing life for all humans, from birth to death. Unfortunately, Ridge and his Democratic friends are constantly on the wrong side of that issue.

Just because the enslavement of millions of individuals in America was made "legal," it did not make it moral. The same goes for abortion – where more than 60 million American babies have died – and counting. They are denied security in the homeland of their mother’s womb. When you meet your maker, what do you think he will say about your position on the "civil rights" of all of our fellow human beings?

I thank President Trump for being "right" on both of these vital issues.

— Leonard J. Ransil, Erie

Yank benefits from those

who protest illegally

People are protesting illegally by defacing personal, state, federal and business properties, not to mention throwing dangerous objects at law enforcement officers with the intent to cause injury or bodily harm.

These people should be identified. And if they are receiving any type of government assistance either from the state or federal governments, their benefits should be suspended immediately for 90 days.

And if they continue this behavior, then indefinitely. Hardworking citizens in no way should have to entitle these people with their tax dollars.

— Richard Edinger, Waterford Township

Keep your hands off my

sign and my free speech

To the cowards who stole our yard sign: Yes, I mean you, Trump supporters! Our anti-Trump sign is freedom of speech — our opinion. You are entitled to yours. Put up your own sign. As many times as you steal ours — we will replace it.

And next time, please smile for our new camera.

—Joyce Gieza, Harborcreek