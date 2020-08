On July 19, a benefit was held for my husband, Michael "Mundo" Parisi, at the Ellwood City Moose Lodge 93 to help pay for his medical expenses.

I would like to thank everyone who donated food, entertainment, time, baskets or monetarily.

I have received a $200 donation from LHJ Graphics. No other monetary donation has been given to me from the benefit.

Debbie Parisi, Ellwood City