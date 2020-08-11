Lease prepayment with Erie Water Works would protect taxpayers and Erie’s solvency.

None of the factors recommending the proposed Erie Water Works lease prepayment deal has changed. They have only grown more urgent.

Mayor Joe Schember in the fall of 2019 introduced the proposal with both a short- and long-range goal in mind: Plug $5 million into an anticipated 2020 revenue shortfall and spare residents a tax hike, then use the rest, $85 million, to pay down the city’s mountain of long-term debt.

As then proposed, the $6.4 million annual debt payment savings would far exceed annual lease payments currently received from Erie Water Works. Schember estimated it could save $90 million in debt payments over 30 years.

We called it a game changer for the city’s wobbly finances. And the plan earned support both from Public Financial Management Inc., the consultants helping the city stabilize its finances through the state’s Early Intervention Program, and from the the mayor’s Business Council.

But with scant time in which to make a decision, City Council balked. Members said they needed more information, including a Water Works valuation.

That estimate is now in hand. As reporter Kevin Flowers has detailed, once the water system’s debt is factored in, the city could expect to garner $82 million to $125 million in a sale. That one-time injection of cash hardly seems worth giving up the asset.

More importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing double-digit unemployment and a steep drop-off in tax revenues. A $3.3 million 2020 budget deficit is now projected.

Efforts to restore the city’s tax base advance amid the crisis. But the virus complicates that work and compounds Erie’s daunting, immediate challenges — how to cover revenues and expenses, unfunded pension obligations and a towering load of long-term debt.

Based on current interest rates, the lease prepayment deal could bring the city a lump sum of $95 million. Schember now proposes to deploy $15 million to cover three years’ worth of expected budget shortfalls and put the remaining $80 million toward the city’s long-term debt of $169 million.

We still strongly urge Congress to deliver relief to states and cities whose services and solvency are imperiled by the nation’s economic collapse. But given Republican opposition to such relief, Erie must look inward for creative solutions, starting with the Water Works deal.

It is welcome to hear that all council members but President Jim Winarski and Councilman Michael Keys are voicing support or leaning that way. Council members Liz Allen and David Brennan also rightly call for the city to trim spending. But austerity alone won’t balance the books, given the scale of disruption.

The Erie Water Works deal remains a smart strategy to protect taxpayers and break old borrow-and-spend habits. Close it.