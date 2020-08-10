Daniel Meyer has done a great job during his tenure.

Good news has been hard to find during this summer of the pandemic, but Daniel Meyer’s decision to extend his contract by six years as conductor of the Erie Philharmonic seems like a sign that bright days are ahead. Meyer has done a great job during his tenure with the Phil, which has now lasted more than a decade. When renovations are completed at the Warner Theatre, Meyer and the orchestra will make a triumphant return before large, cheering crowds. Management of the Philharmonic deserves credit for recognizing how important Meyer is to the success of the orchestra, and to keep him under contract for the foreseeable future is a major accomplishment. … Longtime McDowell High School teacher David Hoderny, who led many busloads of students to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., is retiring. It’s a blow for the school, as Hoderny is a gifted teacher who not only knew how to impart knowledge to his students, but he also had the skills to inspire them. To honor Hoderny on his retirement, the Jewish Community Council of Erie made a significant donation to the Holocaust Museum in this name. … Sandy Beach, a popular radio disc jockey in Erie many moons ago, recently ended his 60-year broadcasting career in Buffalo, New York. Beach has hosted a popular talk show, "Beach and Company," on WBEN for the past 23 years, and he was praised by the station manager, Tom Wenger, as "a remarkable talent who can’t be replaced." … Erie native Doug Seus, who gained fame as a large animal trainer for numerous movies, is profiled in the current issue of Men’s Journal. Seus, 78, is best known for the fierce grizzly bears he trains, which almost look like affectionate pets in the photos with the story. … I’m glad Tom Hagen purchased the former United Way of Erie County building on West Sixth Street, which opened in 1971 as the home of the AAA Erie County Motor Club headquarters. When the Reed Mansion was razed in 1969 to make way for the modern AAA building, it caused quite a stir and helped change the way Erie people felt about preserving historical buildings. Some of the beautiful wood and interior features of the Reed Mansion were saved and incorporated into the design of the main hotel at Peek ’n Peak Resort. … Sorry to see that Arnie’s Restaurant has closed in what for years had been the location on West 26th Street of Fergie’s. A "for sale" sign is posted in the window. The pandemic has been murder on restaurants and small businesses. … Chuck Britton, who died last week at 68, was one of Erie’s all-time great athletes. He starred in football for two years at Cathedral Prep before transferring briefly to Strong Vincent High School. He ended up at McDowell, where he starred in football and basketball for two years. Britton had incredible speed and great hands, and he was always a delight to talk to. He endured hardships as an adult, but Erie sports fans will always remember his grace and incredible skill on the playing fields. … Olivia de Havilland’s recent death reminded Jeff Pinski of the night de Havilland’s sister, Joan Fontaine, came to Erie to deliver a speech to a women’s group. Her flight to Erie was fogged in and diverted to Jamestown, N.Y. That didn’t stop Fontaine, who rented a car and drove to Erie. Dispatched to the Downtowner Motel by his boss, Larie Pintea, to interview Fontaine, Pinski found that the Oscar-winning actress was in no mood to answer a young reporter’s questions. "She did let me carry her bags up to her room," Pinski recalled, which didn’t please Pintea at all. Fontaine and de Havilland were only a couple of years apart, but they had a rocky relationship for most of their adult lives. … John Gehringer was a gifted artist who endured so many physical challenges in recent years. He chronicled the transplant surgeries he had at the Cleveland Clinic, attracting attention from around the world. John, who died last week, was a beloved member of the Gehringer family who made so many lasting friends in his Marvintown neighborhood. Minor League Baseball fired the negotiating team that had been dealing with Major League Baseball. Maybe the new team will help jump-start the talks between the two sides. Local baseball fans would like to know the fate of the Erie SeaWolves. The beautiful mural commemorating Pontiac Field at Bayview Park, designed by Erie artists Tom Ferraro, Ed Grout and Ron Bayuzick, convinces me that SeaWolves ownership should hire the trio. Maybe they could paint a mural at UPMC Park when current renovations are complete. … Steve Stroul, who owned the Erie Golden Blades for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s, loved the team. He helped save the club a couple of times when it seemed to be in danger of leaving town. Stroul died last week at 78, leaving behind many colorful memories.

