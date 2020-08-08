Erie Arts & Culture is behind three mural projects that will offer opportunities for minority artists.

Art for all: One of the bright spots in Erie in these turbulent times has been the proliferation of public art that adds to our community’s vibrance and sense of place.

Also welcome are efforts toward making that trend reflect the diversity of Erie and its history. A new mural at Pontiac Field in Bayview Park celebrates the Erie Pontiacs, a team of African-American baseball players, many with a connection to the Negro Leagues.

Now Erie Arts & Culture has announced plans for three new public art projects that will provide opportunities for minority artists.

Later this month, artists Antonio Howard and Caeser Westbrook will begin painting a mural of 92-year-old Luther Manus, a retired Erie teacher and counselor, at the business he founded, Manus Sunoco, 26 E. 12th St.

Minority artists are also being sought for murals on a wall at the Whole Foods Co-op, 1341 W. 26th St., and another on the surface of a yet-to-be-determined outdoor basketball court in the city.

We look forward to the finished works.

Counting down: Getting a true count of the population in the U.S. Census is always a challenge in urban communities such as Erie. The COVID-19 pandemic has added an extra hurdle, preventing the door-to-door outreach that’s critical to filling in gaps in participation.

Now comes word that the U.S. Census Bureau has moved the deadline for completing the census up to Sept. 30, a month earlier than had been planned.

That seems ill-advised, given the disruption wrought by the pandemic. It also seems to be of a piece with other federal efforts to undermine participation in the census with a partisan twinge.

The stakes are enormous in places like Erie because the population count affects millions of dollars in federal funding, not to mention the drawing of congressional districts.

"We’re shocked the federal government shortened the deadline instead of extending it as proposed," said Renee Lamis, Mayor Joe Schember’s chief of staff.

Sadly, we’re not.

Bon appetit: For decades, the 5,000-square-foot building at 3531 West Lake Road housed the upscale Aviation Club, a members-only social club. More recently, it was the home of Alto Cucina, an Italian restaurant that filed for bankruptcy last October.

After the property’s sale in Bankruptcy Court last week, plans are in the works for a new restaurant there. It was sold to an entity with ties to Erie businessman and philanthropist Samuel "Pat" Black III.

As reporter Ed Palattella detailed, the plan, led by Black’s daughter, Sumi James-Black, is to establish a high-end Korean steakhouse. Every table will have its own grill.

The new restaurant isn’t expected to open until May of 2022, given the coronavirus pandemic and the need for structural repairs to the building.

The restaurant will be called Ahn Jib, and is owned by Ahn Jib LLC.