Restaurant owners can’t survive on 25 percent capacity for much longer.

Things I love about going out to eat:

• Having choices that don’t present themselves at home

• Sitting and chatting with friends and family

• Someone else actually gets paid to do the work

• Getting out of the house

• Supporting local businesses.

I suppose we’re technically allowed to do all of that again, if we follow the rules.

But my husband, who grew up on a farm many miles from restaurants, isn’t as into the dining-out scene as I am on a good day, and these are not good days. He doesn’t want to catch COVID-19. I get it. Also, my husband and son both have dietary restrictions that complicate matters. So cooking for them generally entails browning a hunk of meat and heating up some form of potato. Whoo hoo!

Meanwhile, I worry about my favorite restaurants. On Thursday, I spoke with John Melody, co-owner of the U Pick 6 restaurants Harbor House, Tap House and Public House, with brand-spanking-new John Russell Brewing Co. a month away from opening on upper Peach Street.

He did not paint a rosy picture. "We're worried about 25 and 50% capacity going into the winter because unfortunately that's not viable for an awful lot of people," he said. "Anybody in this business has some really tough decisions to make in the next few months. It's going to be very painful."

For example, Melody said he simply can’t afford to open his new brewery at 25% capacity. And, he said, across the city, long-established local businesses are peering into a fog of uncertainty.

Melody did point out one bright spot: "People have been wonderful," Melody said. "I can't say enough about the staff. And people have been going out of their way to support us. That motivates you to keep going."

So, next time I’m asked to put frozen wings into my Instant Pot and crank up the oven for more Ore-Ida tater tots, I’m just going to say, "No, boys. Not tonight. I’m picking up takeout. Place your orders."

I won’t get to sit and chat and be waited on, but maybe one more order will help one of my favorite joints break even that night. And I can get something with cheese in it for Pete’s sake.

