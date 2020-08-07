We need to focus on solving the problem of reopening school safely instead of just reopening them as quickly as possible.





We get it. Reopening schools is important not only to the well-being of our parents but also that of our children. The problem of how to safely reopen schools has no easy solution. Certainly, pushing students, teachers and staff back into crowded indoor environments with little protection is not the answer.

As a scientist I have some major issues not only with the content of the information about COVID-19 as it pertains to school reopening, but also with how this information has been passed on to parents, teachers and students by our local government leaders.

I’d like to first highlight the fact that the scientific community’s understanding of COVID-19 is under constant refinement as new data is being generated from clinical information and laboratory experiments.

With that in mind, there are three main points I wish to address to readers regarding COVID-19, specifically as it pertains to the reopening of schools:

1.) There is no data to definitely suggest that children are less affected by COVID-19 than adults. At the foundation of many reopening guidelines is the assumption that children are less likely to be infected or have severe symptoms and are at lower risk of spreading the disease.

Let me be clear on this: There is no concrete evidence to support this idea. The scientific community does not have data to know if children are more or less severely affected by COVID-19 or if children spread the disease more or less readily than adults, (ref. 1). Furthermore, the reopening of schools with in-person classes requires that adults be present (i.e. teachers) in the classroom which seemingly negates any perceived protection to the younger population.

2.) We should not treat COVID-19 like we treat existing communicable diseases in our schools. I’ve seen attempts to compare COVID-19 to other communicable diseases such as influenza and this is fundamentally wrong. First of all, we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore don’t know how many people will die before herd immunity is established.

The World Health Organization estimates that anywhere from 290,000 to 650,000 people die from flu-related complications every year worldwide. In the U.S. it has already reached around 134,000 deaths as of July 10, (ref. 2).

Secondly, unlike COVID-19, both vaccines — and an antiviral medication in the case of influenza — exist to treat the communicable diseases we routinely face today. Therefore, using the same protocol to treat cases of COVID-19 as we do these diseases in schools is simply inadequate and unsafe.

3.) Usage of masks in classrooms is imperative and should not be optional. It has been proposed that because wearing masks causes discomfort and distraction to most children, daylong usage of masks is unrealistic and should not be mandated. This idea is absurd.

The current body of evidence supports the idea that transmission of COVID-19 occurs at a significantly higher rate in larger groups in poorly ventilated situations (ref. 3), i.e., indoors in a classroom, and that wearing a mask is the most effective measure in preventing its spread (ref. 4).

Therefore, implementing a 3-foot social distancing policy that is not a recommendation of any health organization, instead of the 6-foot social distancing policy suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, in the absence of masks provides students and teachers with effectively no protection at all.

In summary, I am strongly urging policymakers to use a scientific or data-driven approach when creating new public policies regarding COVID-19. We need to focus on solving the problem of reopening school safely instead of just reopening them as quickly as possible.

References: 1. https://go.nature.com/2AXVcry; 2. https://bit.ly/2ZlLpVA; 3. https://bit.ly/3er90Z6; 4. https://bit.ly/38Qvn9g.

Former Furlong resident Ryan McQuillen holds a PhD in molecular biophysics from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry.