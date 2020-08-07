Diabetes is stealing away the sense of sight from our 10-year-old dog, Buster.

Excuse the bruise on my heart. I’ve been bumping into walls the past few weeks because Buster, our 10-year-old rescue dog, has been bumping into walls. And chairs. And sliding glass doors. The ironing board. Even us.

It's plain to see Buster can’t see.

When Buster was diagnosed with diabetes about six months ago, our vet warned that loss of vision was a possibility bordering on likelihood, as 75% of diabetic dogs eventually lose their sight.

A Boston Terrier mix, those large, wide-set, marble-size eyes are his dominant feature. They practically pop out of his head, roll out a welcome mat, and invite you in. To accept he can no longer see the joy those eyes and that face give us is a gut punch.

Buster’s condition is quite an adjustment and a stark change from the eagle-eyed sentry he used to be. The old boy would regularly sit in front of our storm door and watch the world go by, barking wildly at anything larger than a fly that crossed his view. Toys that were tossed across the room are not retrieved like before. During a walk around the neighborhood one day this week, he trotted head-first into a large trash receptacle at the curb, and then did it again a block later. Last week, he nearly walked into the bumper of a parked car. I need to pay more attention because he can’t.

Scraps of food that Buster would quickly eat after falling to the floor during dinner prep are now left for us clean up. Dog treats regularly tossed in the air he’d track down like a Gold Glove centerfielder must now be placed near his nose so he can detect it by sense of smell or tapped on his snout and presented to him as though being offered Communion. Holy heck, it’s painful.

However, experts say a dog’s blindness is more traumatic to its owners than itself. They say what seems most important to the animal is to continue being fed, played with, and feeling safe, warm, and loved. Veterinarians also offer that given time and assistance, such dogs will learn to compensate by using their other already keen senses to make up for the loss of sight. I’m also having trouble with my sight; it’s all so very hard to watch.

So, what can we do to help our little guy? Several companies manufacture circular halos dogs can wear on a harness or vest, surrounding the animal’s head and face, bumping into furniture or other things before his head does. Not rearranging the furniture will also help. I’m nay on the first option, yea on the second.

As Buster sat by the front door, looking out at a world less bright than before, I plopped on the couch and turned on a ballgame. A while later, he approached and dropped his face on the edge of the couch near my face, those big eyes inviting me in. I called him up and he laid beside me. As I gently stroked him from head to tail, he fell asleep, his face on my chest. It was heartwarming to see.

And feel.

Columnist Phil Gianficaro